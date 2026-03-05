Ohio will soon stop people from using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to buy sugary carbonated drinks. The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services said the US Department of Agriculture approved the state’s request to make this change, according to Spectrum News.

SNAP, often called food stamps, helps more than 40 million low- and no-income Americans buy groceries every month. In Ohio, about 1.3 million people receive these benefits.

Why Ohio is changing its SNAP policy?

The request came after recommendations from a work group created by Republican Governor Mike DeWine. In September, the group advised the state to ask the federal government for permission to remove sugary drinks from the list of products that SNAP recipients can buy.

Because SNAP is run at the federal level by the USDA, states must get federal approval before changing what people can purchase with the benefits.

The work group said sugary carbonated drinks can contribute to health problems such as obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure. Officials said the change is meant to improve long-term health for people who receive food assistance.

Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Director Matt Damschroder said, according to Spectrum News: “This waiver that we requested and received through the USDA is a meaningful step toward better health outcomes for Ohioans on food assistance. Today’s news is a result of Governor DeWine asking us to work with experts in nutrition, public health, and food access to find practical solutions that help Ohioans make healthier choices.”

Other changes being considered

The group also suggested other changes to Ohio’s SNAP program. One proposal would place responsibility on stores to follow the rules instead of penalising SNAP recipients. Stores could also get a grace period before facing penalties while they adjust to the new restrictions.

Officials also recommended careful monitoring to see whether the rule changes affect people’s health and shopping habits. They suggested creating programs that reward people for buying healthier food.

Another proposal would allow SNAP recipients to buy prepared chicken, such as rotisserie, baked or grilled chicken, as long as it is not breaded or fried. This would require a separate request for federal approval.

Other states taking similar steps

Several states already have similar rules, including Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Utah and West Virginia.

Some states are planning to start their restrictions in 2026, but others may not implement them until 2027.

The rules are not the same everywhere. In Texas, the upcoming ban will include soda, energy drinks, candy and prepared desserts. Louisiana will ban soft drinks, energy drinks and candy. In Colorado and West Virginia, the restrictions focus only on soft drinks.

Other states are also discussing similar limits through their legislatures. These include Alabama, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, Vermont, Wisconsin and Wyoming. In some places, such as Montana, similar proposals have failed. The new rule in Ohio is scheduled to take effect on October 1, 2026.