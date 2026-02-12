Over three years after Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula was fatally hit by a US police officer while crossing a street in the South Lake Union, the city of Seattle has announced a financial settlement with the family of the deceased.

The settlement was reached after Kandula’s family filed a $110 million wrongful death, negligence and assault lawsuit against both the city and former police officer Kevin Dave in 2024.

According to the Associated Press, the city has agreed to pay $29 million to the Indian student’s family to settle the case. About $20 million of the said amount is expected to be covered by the US city’s insurance.

Jaahnavi Kandula’s death: Seattle attorney issues statement

Issuing a formal statement to address the issue at hand, City Attorney Erika Evans said Wednesday, “Jaahnavi Kandula’s death was heartbreaking, and the city hopes this financial settlement brings some sense of closure to the Kandula family.”

“Jaahnavi Kandula’s life mattered. It mattered to her family, her friends and to our community.”

As per the AP, parties involved in the case had filed a notice of settlement in King County Superior Court last Friday.

About the Indian student’s death in US

Originally hailing from India’s Andhra Pradesh, Jaahnavi Kandula had been pursuing a master’s degree in information systems at the Seattle campus of Northeastern University.

She was hit by then-officer Kevin Dave, who was driving as fast as 119 kph in a 40-kph zone while responding to a high-priority drug overdose call while driving down Dexter Avenue. The former cop had his emergency lights on. US reports also indicated he was only “chirping” his sire, instead of running it continuously.

The Andhra student was walking at a crosswalk on Dexter Avenue and Thomas street. At the time, the 23-year-old was seen on dashcam video, as he appeared to be hurrying across the street just before Dave’s vehicle hit her and threw her body 138 feet, as per Fox 13 Seattle.

In January 2025, The Seattle Times quoted Interim Seattle Police Chief Sue Rahr saying that she had fired Dave from the city’s police department.

“I believe the officer did not intend to hurt anyone that night and that he was trying to get to a possible overdose victim as quickly as possible,” Rahr said in an email to employees, per the report.

“However, I cannot accept the tragic consequences of his dangerous driving. His positive intent does not mitigate the poor decision that caused the loss of human life and brought discredit to the Seattle Police Department.”

On the night of Kandula’s death, Former Seattle Police Department Officer Daniel Auderer was ultimately called to the scene of the tragedy to determine whether Dave was driving under the influence. Later on, he came back to his patrol car, where he called Seattle Police Officers Guild (SPOG) President Mike Solan.

An investigation eventually revealed the conversation that was picked up on the body camera, which Auderer claimed he forgot he’d left on. During the reported conversation from then, Auderer was heard insensitively joking about Kandula’s death. At the time, he suggested the Andhra student’s life had “limited value” and that Seattle should just “write a check.”

The Seattle Police Department branded his recorded words “vile and callous,” as per The Seattle Times. Sue Rahr then announced his termination through a department-wide email. Auderer then sued the city for wrongful termination.