A shooting involving US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) occurred in in Patterson, California, on Tuesday (US time). According to the dashcam footage of the incident obtained by CNN, at least three law enforcement agents were seen surrounding a black vehicle after a collision on a road near Interstate 5.

ICE says agents were pursuing ‘illegal alien’: California shooting

The Department of Homeland Security has since confirmed that one person, whom they are labelling as the suspect, was taken to the hospital. Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons told Newsweek in an emailed statement that the incident took place on April 7 when ICE officers were conducting a “targeted vehicle stop” in Patterson to arrest an “18th Street Gang member wanted in El Salvador for questioning in connection to a murder.”

The hospitalised suspect mentioned therein was identified as a man named Carlos Ivan Mendoza Hernandez. Lyons did not provide evidence backing the hefty accusation. According to the ICE director’s claims, Hernandez “weaponised his vehicle in an attempt to run an officer over” as the agents approached the car.

Since the dashcam video has no audio, it remains unclear how many shots were fired (or when they were fired). Meanwhile, Lyons maintained that the ICE agents involved in the shooting only “fired defensive shots to protect themselves, their fellow agents, and the public.”

The statement further highlighted, “The illegal alien was taken to a local hospital. The FBI is on the scene. This is a developing situation and we will update the public when more information is available.”

This is a developing story. More updates will be added.