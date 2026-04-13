A celebratory hour soon turned tragic as an Indian techie died in a waterfall accident in California, USA, while celebrating his own birthday with his friends, according to a PTI report. Identified as Singireddy Sai Sriharikrishna from Andhra Pradesh, the deceased victim is said to have drowned in water currents. Police confirmed the tragic news in a statement to the Indian news outlet on Sunday.

Authorities shared that the Indian man was working in the United States and the life-altering tragedy took place while he was on a trip with his friends. “The techie died in an accident during a visit to a waterfall in California,” an official told PTI.

Reports further suggested that Sriharikrishna, who was a native or Piridi village in Vizianagaram district, drowned after getting caught in a whirlpool. He is survived by his parents, Singireddy Srinivasa Rao and Ramadevi.

As his community mourns the life-shattering loss, efforts are being made to repatriate his mortal remains to India from the US. In the wake of the Andhra software engineer’s death, TDP MLA R V S K K Rangarao spoke to Andhra Pradesh NRI Empowerment Minister Kondapalli Srinivas, seeking an early return of Sriharikrishna’s body.

This is a developing story.