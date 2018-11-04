US midterm elections: Poll says Democrats retain advantage in House preferences

By: | Published: November 4, 2018 1:15 PM

Heading into the critical US midterm elections, the Democrats have retained their advantage in the battle for the House of Representatives, but Republicans could be buoyed by increasingly positive assessments of the economy, according to a new poll.

Poll says Democrats retain advantage in House preferences (Reuters)

Heading into the critical US midterm elections, the Democrats have retained their advantage in the battle for the House of Representatives, but Republicans could be buoyed by increasingly positive assessments of the economy, according to a new poll. The Washington Post-ABC News national poll released on Saturday ahead of the elections slated for November 6, found that registered voters preferred Democratic candidates for the House over Republican candidates by 50 per cent to 43 per cent.

This marked a slight decline from last month, when Democrats led on the generic congressional ballot by 11 points, and a bigger drop from August, when they enjoyed a 14-point advantage. Democrats also have a 51-to- 44 per cent advantage among likely voters, the poll said.

However, there was no way to translate the national numbers into the district-by-district competition that will ultimately decide who controls the House in January 2019. Democrats need a net gain of 23 seats to capture control of the House.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump’s approval rating stood at 40 per cent, holding steady from a poll in early October and slightly higher than his 36 per cent rating in August. Those who disapproved accounted for 53 per cent. Among registered voters, Trump’s approval was 44 per cent, with disapproval at 52 per cent, the best margin among this group during his presidency.

Among registered voters, 71 per cent said the economy was good or excellent, up from 60 per cent in August. Those who gave the economy positive ratings favoured Republican candidates for the House by 54 to 40 per cent, wider than the 49 to 42 per cent margin in August.

The Washington Post-ABC News poll was conducted October 29 to November 1 among a random national sample of 1,255 adults, with 65 per cent reached on cellphones and 35 per cent on landlines.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. US midterm elections: Poll says Democrats retain advantage in House preferences
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition