US Earthquake: Alaska hit by over 230 aftershocks after massive 7.0 magnitude temblor

By: | Published: December 2, 2018 9:46 AM

More than 230 aftershocks have hit parts of Alaska since Friday, when a massive 7.0-magnitude quake knocked out power, ripped open roads and damaged buildings near Anchorage, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

US Earthquake: Alaska hit by over 230 aftershocks after massive 7.0 magnitude temblor (Reuters image)

Most of the smaller earthquakes since Friday's big one were not felt. More than a dozen were higher than magnitude 4 and a handful greater than magnitude 5.

But a magnitude-5.2 aftershock at about 11 p.m. on Friday was the second-biggest event since a magnitude-5.7 temblor hit minutes after the main quake earlier in the day, a USGS official told CNN on Saturday. “That would have given people a shake and probably a bit of a scare given what they went through yesterday.

The magnitude-7.0 earthquake sent residents scurrying for cover when it hit about 8.30 a.m. Friday. The quake was centred 10 miles northeast of Anchorage, the state’s largest city with a population of about 300,000. “This is the second largest earthquake we’ve had since 1964, which was a very significant earthquake,” Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz told reporters on Saturday, referring a historic magnitude-9.2 quake that was the most powerful recorded temblor in US history.

“But in terms of a disaster, I think it says more about who we are than what we suffered. I would characterise this as a demonstration that Anchorage is prepared for these kind of emergencies.” Despite damage to roads and buildings, no fatalities or serious injuries were reported.

