Former US Ambassador Rahm Emanuel came down heavily against the Donald Trump government on Thursday — contending that its foreign policies had alienated India and other long-term allies. The remarks came even as the President teased the possibility of visiting Pakistan and hailed the other country for acting as mediator amid the Iran war.

“Do you think India feels any more attachment to the United States? Four US Presidents invested years in pulling India closer to America. But now India has been totally rejected by the Trump administration and turned away. We have picked Pakistan over India,” Emanuel told the Wall Street Journal during a video interview.

How did Pakistan become important to Trump?

Ties between Islamabad and Washington have strengthened significantly during the second presidency of Donald Trump with Members of his Cabinet have also stressed the need for a “strategic relationship” but insisted that this would not come at the expense of India. The POTUS has also been vocal in his support for Pakistan during this time — hosting military chief Asim Munir for an unprecedented White House lunch and taking several reconciliatory steps including the formulation of a trade deal and joint military drills in 2025.

Pakistan has also taken centre-stage amid the Iran war — hosting a historic round of talks between Iran and the United States last week. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is presently in Doha for regional mediation efforts while his army chief visits Iran for additional talks. Trump has been effusive in his praise for the duo — dubbing them “very extraordinary men” who “constantly thanked” him for averting war with India.

Trump teases visit to Pakistan

“I would go to Pakistan, yeah. Pakistan has been great…If the deal is signed in Islamabad, I might go. The Field Marshal has been great. The Prime Minister has been really great in Pakistan. I might go. They want me,” Trump insisted on Friday.

The US President has claimed credit on dozens of occasions for stopping the India-Pakistan conflict last year. India has firmly rejected his claims while Pakistan remains noncommittal in the face of Trump’s assertion. Trump frequently refers to Munir as his “favourite field marshal” and has met him at least two times at the White House.

“They are very extraordinary men, and continuously thank me for saving 30 to 50 million lives in what would have been a horrendous War with India. I always appreciate hearing that – The amount of Humanity spoken of is incomprehensible,” he wrote on Truth Social earlier this week.

