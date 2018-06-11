SCO summit focused on counter-terrorism, says Vladimir Putin

Putin further called on the SCO Youth Council to work towards “preventing the recruitment of young people to participate in terrorist activities.” (ANI)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday called for creating a mechanism to counter terrorism, separatism, and extremism in the coming three years as part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). Putin said in an official statement that the recently-concluded SCO summit at Qingdao called for cooperation among the member-countries to tackle issues including terrorism by designing counter-terrorism operations and holding joint drills, and to provide information regarding the operational activities by extremist groups.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said in his departure note before leaving for Qingdao that “SCO has a rich agenda for cooperation, ranging from fighting terrorism, separatism and extremism.” Putin further called on the SCO Youth Council to work towards “preventing the recruitment of young people to participate in terrorist activities.” Taking stock of the on-going turmoil in war-ridden Afghanistan, Putin said, “It is crucial that we fight the terrorist threat emanating from that country in unison, curb drug production and trafficking and render aid to Afghanistan in its national reconciliation, economic revival and stabilisation.”

He then highlighted the presence of India, along with Pakistan in the organisation. Both the countries became SCO members in 2017 at the Astana summit. “With the accession of India and Pakistan – whose leaders are attending the meeting for the first time as full-fledged members, our organisation has become stronger, expanding its boundaries and capabilities,” Putin added. He mentioned the recent withdrawal of the United States from the Joint Comprehensive Nuclear Plan of Action (JCPOA) or the Iranian nuclear deal as he said, “this could de-stablise the situation”.

“Russia stands for the consistent, rigorous implementation of the JCPOA and would continue to honour all our commitments,” Putin further said. The ‘historic’ Korean reconciliation of the Korean peninsula and the upcoming bilateral talks between United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un were also mentioned in Putin’s statement. Putin welcomed the peace process in the peninsula and acknowledged China’s efforts in doing so.