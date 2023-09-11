Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow steps up attack on Kyiv! Spotlight on Ukraine’s alleged drone attack – Details here

Stepping up its attack on Ukraine, the Russian forces on Sunday attacked its capital city of Kyiv and its nearby places with 32 drones. Informing the same, the Ukrainian military said that 25 of them were shot down without revealing the remaining seven.

It may be noted that fresh attacks have come at a time when top leaders of the country urge more support from Western powers to repel an attack by Russian forces . According to Sergiy Popko, Russian drones had attacked the city in groups. Taking to Telegram, he wrote, “Drones entered the capital in groups and from different directions”

Drone attack

The drone attack by Russian forces has led to several houses being damaged, with debris falling in several places. Just last month, Ukranian forces had destroyed as many as 20 drones and missiles, which was considered as the most powerful strike by Moscow since spring.

In the meantime, Defence Minister Rustem Umerov urged the Western and other supporting countries for more weapons to tackle the Russian attack. Addressing a speech, the newly elected defence minister, while thanking countries supporting it in the war, said his country needs heavy weapons to tackle needed aggression. “We need them today. We need them now,” he was quoted as saying by AFP.

‘Over 4 lakh Russian soldiers in Crimea’

Apart from him, Deputy Intelligence Chief Vadym Skibitsky also estimated that there are close to 4,20,000 Russian soldiers in the eastern and southern parts of Ukraine, including in Crimea. He said that for almost a month, Russia had been launching attacks from Crimea, which Moscow had captured in 2014. Both ports are notably used as alternative export hubs by the country.

Even as Ukraine had launched a counter attack against Russia this June, t had to face fierce resistance from Russian forces. As per Intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov , Ukrainian forces had mainly targeted Russian military areas. Attacks on Russian territory, which were slow in the beginning, have increased in the recent past.