scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Russia says Ukraine made ‘mass attempts’ to break through Bakhmut defences

Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Sunday that Ukrainian forces made “mass attempts” to break through its defences in the eastern city of Bakhmut over the past 24 hours, as pressure on its troops continued to mount.

Written by Reuters
russia, ukraine
Military medics give first aid to wounded Ukrainian soldiers at a medical stabilisation point near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine on Sunday. (Reuters)

Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Sunday that Ukrainian forces made “mass attempts” to break through its defences in the eastern city of Bakhmut over the past 24 hours, as pressure on its troops continued to mount.

It said in a briefing that Ukraine had waged attacks in the north and south of the city, but that they had not broken through Russian defences. “All attacks by units of Ukraine’s armed forces have been repelled,” it said.

Reuters was not able to independently verify Russia’s account.

Also Read

Also read: Cyclone Mocha: Bangladesh, Myanmar order mass evacuations as severes storm nears

Neither side has been able to take full control of Bakhmut, despite months of grinding warfare that has inflicted heavy losses on both sides.

Moscow acknowledged on Friday that its forces had fallen back north of the city amid a surge of Ukrainian attacks, but Kyiv has played down suggestions a huge, long-planned counteroffensive has officially begun.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 14-05-2023 at 17:42 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market