Russia hits military base near Nato border; PM Modi chairs high-level meeting over India’s preparedness – 10 Updates

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda has said that Vladimir Putin is in a difficult situation right now in wake of the Ukraine resistance and use of chemical weapon by Moscow can’t be completely ruled out.

The Russia-Ukraine War has entered the 18th day today with no sign of any de-escalation anytime soon. In fact, latest missile attacks by Russia near Nato border are seen as Vladimir Putin’s stance over Kyiv crisis. Fresh attacks have been reported from Kyiv, Lyiv and other key areas of Ukraine today. Here are 10 major developments related to the the Ukraine-Russia war that you need to know:

1: As many as 30 missiles attacked a military base near Nato border today killing 9 and injuring 57 people. Latest reports say that Yavoriv International Center for Peacekeeping and Security, which is located just 25 km away from the Polish international border, was attacked by the Russian forces today.

2: This is one of the largest military facility of Ukraine. Previously, foreign instructors have worked at the site. However, no report suggest that any non-Ukrainian was present at the time of the attack.

3: Kremlin remains tight-lipped about the attack in Lyiv. The missile attack so close to the Nato border is seen has fresh escalation by Moscow.

4: The western region of Ukraine was bombarded by the Russian forces today. Apart from the missile attack in Lyiv, an airport was hit in Ivano-Frankivsk. In east, Moscow’s plan of advancing in Kharkiv is ongoing.

5: Ukraine has claimed that Russia is trying to take the permanent control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. As of today, Chernobyl plant is still undergoing repair work with Reuters report saying that diesel generators were providing backup electricity supply.

6: Meanwhile, back home, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on Sunday. Official statement says that the PM was apprised on the latest status of Operation Ganga and India’s security preparedness. In a related development, the Ministry of External Affairs has announced that the Indian Embassy in Ukraine will be shifted to Poland soon. The MEA says that this is a temporary measure and will be reassessed in near future.

7: Today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a statement gave out the numbers of soldiers killed in the conflict so far. According to him, 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in the conflict that began on February 24 last month.

8: In the southern region, Mariupol is the worst-hit city. After the intense carpet bombing on Saturday, the port city does not have any water or electricity supply. AN AP report says thta around 1,500 residents have died since the Mariupol siege began.

9: A BBC report quotes Ukrainian foreign minister saying that mayor of Dniprorudne, a city in southern Ukraine, has been kidnapped by Russian forces. Yevhen Matveyev is teh second local official, who has been allegedly abducted by the Russians. Before this, Melitopol mayor was also ‘detained’.

10: Poland’s President Andrzej Duda has said that Vladimir Putin is in a difficult situation right now in wake of the Ukraine resistance and use of chemical weapon by Moscow can’t be completely ruled out.