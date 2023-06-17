Quantum Computing in Russia: A journey towards a Quantum future

By Sudhanshu Kumar

In October 2019, Google stated that it has achieved “Quantum Supremacy” allowing Google Gizmo to perform a calculation in three and half minutes which will take a classical supercomputer to do the same in a thousand years. This long-sought breakthrough has led to a possibility in the future where computational machines based on quantum principles will conduct and achieve calculations previously unimaginable for classical computers. In general, Quantum computing uses principles and capabilities of quantum physics to process data and information. It is different from the classical binary encoded computing method, which runs on bits of zeros or ones(0’s or 1’s) with electronic representation in the form “ON” and “OFF” states. Quantum computers run on qubits instead of bits, which can exist in multidimensional states. The power and capacity of quantum computers grows exponentially with additional qubits, while in classical computers addition of more bits only lead to linear growth in power. Working with fundamental properties of nanoscale components at temperatures nearing absolute zero, it has potential to solve some of the most critical problems and calculations like breaking encryption codes or performing simulation of complex chemical reactions. The technology of future generations of computers running on quantum principles will usher in an era of discoveries related to healthcare, energy, space exploration and research in different fields.

Russia is investing a huge sum of money in the development of quantum technologies. The governmental and industrial support to quantum research is driven by its goal to place itself in top contenders of advanced quantum technologies. Its significance is visible in the adoption of a five year Russian quantum technologies roadmap as part of the Digital Economy National Program in 2019. In its effort to build practical and working quantum technologies, the Russian government in 2020 allocated an investment of $790 million over the next five years. The investment shows that the Russian government is serious about quantum tech and its applications and is also a bid to revitalize and rebuild Russia’s Science programs with a new fervor. Russian scientists working in different institutes point out that even though the quantum computers are still far away from becoming a tool of practical application, the investment done by the Russian government will result in a great boost for Russian Scientific progress.

In this endeavor, the Russian quantum Center in Moscow and several other institutes are playing an important role in the development of quantum technologies. Russian Quantum Center has taken a lead in development of an experimental prototype of an ion-trap quantum computing device and a cloud platform for its remote operations. The project is carried out jointly by several other scientific institutions like Lebedev Physical Institute, Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology and Valiev Institute of Physics and technology of the Russian Academy of Sciences. Russia announced progress on the quantum initiative in 2021, stating that the objective of having a quantum computer with cloud access( quantum-as-a-service) by 2024 is still on track. It will provide public access to the domestic quantum computer with the help of cloud based services. In the same year two quantum cloud platforms for business and developers were launched alongside completion of the construction of a quantum communication line between Moscow and St.Petersburg.

In 2022, Russian scientists have developed a method for creating quantum entanglement and developing an algorithm capable of predicting behavior of quantum systems. In 2023, the aim of giving access to a domestic quantum computer through the cloud is open. It can be considered as a significant achievement for the Russian science community. Along with this, Russian scientists have also created a mathematical model to improve the satellite quantum communications. These significant achievements in quantum capabilities for Russia are essential because the improvements and advancements in satellite communications are fundamental to the national security and sovereignty of nation states today. Quantum technologies with applications like advanced cryptography help in developing secure and encrypted communication methods that are difficult to break. With the completion of the quantum technology roadmap, three state owned enterprises of Russia have made important commitments to support the specific programs. Rosatom has taken the responsibility of development of quantum computers, Russian railways (RzhD) is looking into quantum communications, and rostech is taking the lead on quantum metrology and sensing.

But Russia is not alone in this effort to lead research and innovation in quantum science and technology. The global quantum effort is continually rising with global investments surging up to almost $30 billion. It is expected that the global quantum technology market is projected to reach $42.4 billion by 2027. Countries like the US, China, Canada, UK, Germany, India and others are also driving major initiatives in quantum science in their respective countries. The first quantum revolution resulted in the transformation of the world into the highly connected, technology driven society we are living in today. The second quantum revolution is expected to create ultra-high precision clocks, more advanced machine learning algorithms, sophisticated medical diagnosis equipment and several unknown applications in the future we are not aware of today. With these groundbreaking capabilities, it is no wonder why governments across the globe are investing heavily in quantum technologies.

Quantum computing technology represents a paradigm shift in the field of computation. Though quantum technology is still in a very nascent stage, the world of computation is entering in an era where quantum technology is expanding and progressing up in both reliability and the size of problem solving. We are standing on a brink where quantum computers will show a real gain over the classical computers opening a portal for greater discoveries and opportunities. Quantum computing will result in plethoras of applications for agencies developing it. Nation states will use it for both offense and defense of communication and IT infrastructure. Russia needs to augment its quantum capabilities to protect its communication protocols which are essentially fundamental to its sovereignty. Advanced quantum capabilities possessed by rival states can really lead to disruption of information and communication among Russian agencies which may end up creating existential threats for Russian digital sovereignty. Thus the journey towards a quantum future is not all nice and fairy, Russia must augment its quantum capabilities with full throttle without leaving any strategic gap for adversaries.

The author is a Senior Research Fellow currently doing his PhD on Artificial Intelligence in Russia from the Centre of Russian and Central Asian Studies at School of International Studies, JNU.

Disclaimer: Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of Financial Express Online. Reproducing this content without permission is prohibited.