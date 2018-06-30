Pakistan Election Commission suspends PML-N leader Ishaq Dar’s senate membership

The Supreme Court on May 9 ordered the ECP that notification of Senator-elect Dar as member of the upper house be suspended for his failure to appear before the court. (Reuters)

The Election Commission of Pakistan has suspended the Senate membership of former finance minister and top PML-N leader Ishaq Dar after he failed to appear in a court to face a graft case despite repeated summons.

The Supreme Court on May 9 ordered the ECP that notification of Senator-elect Dar as member of the upper house be suspended for his failure to appear before the court. The suspension notification was issued by the ECP late yesterday following the court order.

A corruption case was registered against Dar in September last year following the Supreme Court’s decision on July 28, 2017 to disqualify former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and order to launch cases against him and family.

Dar, a relative of Sharif, initially appeared before the court but after indictment he went to London for treatment and never came back. He has been declared an absconder by an accountability court.