Iranian FM apologises for plane ‘disaster’, cites ‘US adventurism’

Published: January 11, 2020 10:45:45 AM

"A sad day," Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter. "Human error at time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster," he said.

(Reuters photo)

Iran’s foreign minister Saturday offered his country’s “profound regrets, apologies and condolences” after the armed forces admitted shooting down a Ukrainian airliner due to “human error”. “A sad day,” Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter. “Human error at time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster,” he said.

“Our profound regrets, apologies and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims, and to other affected nations.”

Most Read

