Iranian FM apologises for plane ‘disaster’, cites ‘US adventurism’

"A sad day," Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter. "Human error at time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster," he said.
Iran’s foreign minister Saturday offered his country’s “profound regrets, apologies and condolences” after the armed forces admitted shooting down a Ukrainian airliner due to “human error”. “A sad day,” Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter. “Human error at time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster,” he said.
“Our profound regrets, apologies and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims, and to other affected nations.”
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.