05:26 (IST) 5 May 2026

The clashes come as US President Donald Trump pushes ahead with “Project Freedom,” an effort to help stranded ships move through the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said Iran had “taken some shots at unrelated Nations,” including a South Korean cargo ship, but added that apart from that vessel, there had been “no damage going through the Strait.”

He also confirmed that US forces had taken action against small Iranian boats during the operation.

Despite the plan, many shipping companies remain unsure. There is still little clarity on how the operation will work, and several firms say the risks remain too high without coordination with Iran.

One industry official summed up the concern, saying, “There is much uncertainty around what Project Freedom means in practice.”