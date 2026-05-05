Iran, US-Israel war LIVE updates: 3 Indians injured in Iranian drone strike on UAE oil facility; US destroys boats after Tehran hits UAE tanker in Hormuz
Latest US-Iran war updates: Iran launches drone and missile attacks on the UAE and ships in the Strait of Hormuz, while the US sinks Iranian boats and downs drones. Ceasefire tensions rise as global powers react, and oil markets surge with Brent crude hitting $114 amid escalating Middle East conflict.
The fragile Middle East truce appeared to falter as the UAE accused Iran of launching a drone attack, while the US reported fresh clashes in the Strait of Hormuz.
US-Iran war latest news — Here are the latest developments on May 5.
Iran launched missiles and drones at the UAE for the first time since the April 8 ceasefire with the US; two drones also targeted a ship in the Strait of Hormuz.
A drone strike triggered a fire at Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, the UAE’s largest oil storage hub, marking the first such attack since the April ceasefire.
The US military said it shot down Iranian missiles and drones targeting naval and commercial ships in the strait. The forces also destroyed six Iranian speedboats that were seen as a threat to vessels navigating the waterway.
Iran claims it has sent a 14-point peace proposal to the US aimed at ending the war, but Donald Trump signalled he may reject it.
Oil prices surged and stock markets slipped as uncertainty around the Strait of Hormuz rattled investors. Brent crude oil is currently trading at approximately $114.07 per barrel.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said talks with the US are progressing, though tensions remain high on the ground.
Araghchi criticised “Project Freedom,” saying military action cannot resolve a political crisis in the Strait of Hormuz.
Donald Trump claimed Iran fired at multiple ships, including a South Korean cargo vessel, but said there was no major damage reported.
It remains unclear if the ceasefire has fully collapsed, as Iran has neither confirmed renewed attacks nor accepted US claims.
Live Updates
05:44 (IST) 5 May 2026
UAE oil tanker targeted by Iran
Visuals of a ship burning off the coast of the UAE, near Dubai, following the Iranian attack.
The clashes come as US President Donald Trump pushes ahead with “Project Freedom,” an effort to help stranded ships move through the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump said Iran had “taken some shots at unrelated Nations,” including a South Korean cargo ship, but added that apart from that vessel, there had been “no damage going through the Strait.”
He also confirmed that US forces had taken action against small Iranian boats during the operation.
Despite the plan, many shipping companies remain unsure. There is still little clarity on how the operation will work, and several firms say the risks remain too high without coordination with Iran.
One industry official summed up the concern, saying, “There is much uncertainty around what Project Freedom means in practice.”
05:25 (IST) 5 May 2026
US military engages Iranian threats at sea
Admiral Brad Cooper, head of US Central Command, said American warships intercepted cruise missiles and drones fired by Iran at US vessels and commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz.
He said Army Apache helicopters also destroyed six Iranian military speedboats that were threatening ships in the area. Despite the exchange, he confirmed that no US Navy vessels or commercial tankers were damaged.
“We’ve now opened a passage through the Strait of Hormuz to allow for the free flow of commerce to proceed,” Admiral Cooper said, adding that US forces are working to restore global shipping.
He also accused Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of trying to “terrorise and threaten commercial shipping.”
05:25 (IST) 5 May 2026
Attacks spill into Oman
The tension was not limited to the UAE. In neighbouring Oman, a residential building in the coastal town of Bukha was hit in an attack.
According to Oman’s state news agency, two people were injured, several vehicles were damaged, and nearby homes had their windows shattered. The report did not identify who carried out the strike.
05:24 (IST) 5 May 2026
UAE reports drone strike on key oil hub
The UAE blamed Iran for a drone attack that triggered a fire in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, the country’s largest oil storage area. This is the first such strike reported since the cease-fire came into effect.
Residents in parts of the UAE heard loud explosions as air defence systems intercepted incoming threats. Officials said missiles and drones were actively being engaged, and multiple alerts were sent to people asking them to seek shelter.
An oil tanker linked to ADNOC was also reportedly targeted while passing through the Strait of Hormuz, though no injuries were reported in that case.
05:24 (IST) 5 May 2026
Truce under strain as fresh attacks rock gulf
A fragile peace in the Middle East came under pressure on Monday as fresh violence broke out across the region. The United Arab Emirates said it had been attacked by Iran, while the United States military reported clashes at sea in the Strait of Hormuz.
The developments have raised fresh doubts over whether the cease-fire reached in early April is still holding, or if the region is slipping back toward open conflict.