Getting along with Russia not bad thing says US President Donald Trump

Trump’s remarks came during a joint media appearance with the visiting German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

US President Donald Trump said the new Republican-run House Intelligence Committee report exonerated his campaign from colluding with Russia, insisting that nobody has been tougher on the country than him. Trump’s remarks came during a joint media appearance with the visiting German Chancellor Angela Merkel. “It was a great report, no collusion, which I knew anyway. No coordination, no nothing. It’s a witch hunt, that’s all it is.

There was no collusion with Russia, you can believe this one,” Trump said. He was referring to a House Intelligence Committee report. “There was — she probably can’t believe it, who can? But the report was very powerful, very strong. There was no collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian people. As I’ve said many times before, I’ve always said there was no collusion,” he said. Trump said no one has been as tough as him as the Russians.

“I’ve also said that there’s been nobody tougher on Russia than me. With that all being said, if we can get along with Russia, that’s a good thing, not a bad thing. But there has been nobody tougher on Russia than me. I was very honoured by the report,” said the US President.