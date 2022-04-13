Who is Ukraine’s Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally? Check details

Viktor Medvedchuk, a fugitive who was the most prominent representative of pro-Russian political factions in Ukraine and a friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been found and arrested by Ukraine’s secret services.

A trained lawyer and wealthy businessman who served in political roles since the 1990s, Medvedchuk had been placed under house arrest last year to face treason and terrorism financing charges, which he denies. He escaped a few days after the Russian invasion began in February.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy proposed swapping Medvedchuk for prisoners of war being held by Russian forces.

Following are facts about the 67-year-old: