Dialogue with US open if Washington honours nuke deal: Iran

Iran’s top diplomat has said that a dialogue with the US remains open if it honours the 2015 Iranian international nuclear deal, IRAN daily reported.

US President Donald Trump could pave the way for dialogue by adhering to the 2015 deal the US “illegally” pulled out of earlier this year, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was quoted as saying, reports Xinhua news agency.

Zarif highlighted “mutual respect” required for dialogue.

“The US has failed to respect its legal obligations, its treaty obligations,” Zarif noted.

Tehran has said it will not enter the talks with Washington under the spell of anti-Iran sanctions.

Meanwhile, Trump has voiced readiness to meet with Iran’s leadership over the enduring issues between the two countries.

Following Trump’s decision to quit Iran’s nuclear pact on May 8, the US vowed to re-impose sanctions on Iran while punishing nations that have business links with Iran.

Washington’s astounding withdrawal from the landmark nuclear deal was globally criticized. Some of Washington’s major European allies have been working to prevent the nuclear deal from collapsing.