Canada has launched a new national artificial intelligence strategy aimed at creating 250,000 AI-related jobs, adding $200 billion to the economy and significantly increasing AI adoption across the country over the next decade.

Announcing the “AI for All” strategy, Prime Minister Mark Carney said the government wants to ensure AI benefits all Canadians and not just a select few.

“We just launched Canada’s new AI Strategy: AI For All,” Carney said in a post on X. “We’re taking control of our future, with AI that’s governed by Canadian values, AI that’s accountable to Canadians, and AI that serves all Canadians.”

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According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the strategy combines new laws, investments and training programmes to help Canada accelerate AI adoption while maintaining public trust in the technology.

What does it mean for jobs, workers and students?

The government expects the strategy to create 250,000 new AI-related jobs over the next five years and provide up to 90,000 jobs, internships and work-placement opportunities for young Canadians.

Carney noted that AI already supports around 150,000 jobs in Canada, while more than 800,000 people work in the country’s broader digital economy.

Key targets under the strategy:

250,000 new AI-related jobs over five years

$200 billion in additional economic growth

AI adoption to rise from about 12% to 60% by 2034

Up to 90,000 AI jobs and placements for young Canadians

The plan also includes a National AI Literacy Initiative that aims to reach one million post-secondary students and train more than 3,000 educators. Workers will receive opportunities to upgrade their skills for AI-enabled workplaces.

How could AI affect healthcare and businesses?

The strategy includes Canada’s first AI Missions Program, beginning with a healthcare initiative designed to accelerate the use of AI in diagnostics, patient care and healthcare system efficiency.

Highlighting the potential impact of the technology, Carney said, “AI can shorten our emergency room wait times and make a small business more competitive, if it is governed by Canadian values with a clear goal of improving the lives of all Canadians.”

The government also plans to help small and medium-sized businesses adopt AI to improve productivity and competitiveness in sectors including healthcare, energy, transportation, agriculture, manufacturing and robotics.

What new safeguards are planned?

The strategy includes measures to strengthen privacy protections, address risks from deepfakes and improve online safety for users of social media platforms and AI-powered services.

The Canadian AI Safety Institute will receive expanded responsibilities to evaluate AI systems and improve transparency.

“AI is here. The question is whether it will improve the lives of all Canadians or benefit only a few,” Carney said.

The government will also invest $350 million in Canadian AI institutions, including the Vector Institute, and build sovereign AI infrastructure such as a public AI supercomputer, cloud systems and high-performance computing resources.

According to the government, the strategy is built around three goals: building trust, creating opportunities and strengthening Canada’s technological sovereignty in the global AI race.