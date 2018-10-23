$77 billion laundered through 107 fake bank accounts in Pakistan

The FIA has been investigating 32 people in the case, the reports said.

Pakistan’s Supreme Court has been informed that transactions of more than 100 billion Pakistani rupees ($77 billion) have been carried out through 107 fake bank accounts, the authorities said on Tuesday.

According to the reports, a three-member bench of the country’s top court on Monday resumed the hearing of its suo-motu case on an investigation into money-laundering and fake bank accounts, reports Xinhua news agency.

A joint investigation team of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has submitted a report to the apex court, revealing that the transactions of 47 billion Pakistani rupees have been done through fake bank accounts and 54 billion Pakistani rupees were transferred through the fictitious accounts of 36 companies.

Several fictitious accounts at some private banks were opened in 2013, 2014 and 2015, and illegal transactions worth billions of rupees were made through these account, according to investigation team.

The FIA has been investigating 32 people in the case, the reports added.

Earlier this month, the Pakistani Interior Ministry barred 95 persons suspected to be involved in the case from leaving the country.