Conservative commentator Candace Owens stirred a major debate online after posting a series of strong messages on X about the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran. In her posts, Owens criticised both the United States and Israel, claiming the war was not accidental but part of a bigger plan driven by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu along with neoconservative forces.

Owens had backed Trump during the 2024 US elections. But by June 2025, she publicly distanced herself from him, even admitting she felt “embarrassed” for encouraging people to vote for him. Since then, she has repeatedly criticised how Trump handled the Iran situation. Her latest comments go a step further, explicitly connecting Jeffrey Epstein, the Rothschild family, Israeli influence, and alleged global blackmail to the conflict’s origins and motives.

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‘Blackmailed the world’: Owens’ explosive claims

Owens was reacting to a report shared by journalist Mario Nawfal, which said Iran’s military had claimed to shoot down an Israeli F-16 fighter jet. Replying to that, she wrote, “We murdered 250 Iranian school girls absent any imminent threat or provocation. We did it because Bibi and neocons want world war 3, followed by Rothschild banking installed in Iran. Currently, debt-slavery is illegal. The Epstein class wants everyone worldwide enslaved by usury.”

Beyond the strike, Owens linked the conflict to several controversial and widely disputed claims.

She suggested that the war is meant to bring “Rothschild banking” into Iran, referring to Western-style financial systems based on interest, which is restricted under Islamic law. She also claimed that Jeffrey Epstein had worked for Israel and that his alleged blackmail network was used to control powerful people around the world and push them toward war.

She added, “Our country has been torn apart by debt-slavery, gambling, pornography and never-ending wars. Israel, whom Jeffrey Epstein was working for, has blackmailed the world. I do not support Israel, or their messianic Red Heifer war, at all.”

Disclaimer: These are unverified claims made by Owens on social media. No independent evidence has confirmed the alleged Epstein-Israel connections or the purported Rothschild banking plans in Iran.

We murdered 250 Iranian school girls absent any imminent threat or provocation. We did it because Bibi and neocons want world war 3, followed by Rothschild banking installed in Iran. Currently debt-slavery is illegal. The Epstein class wants everyone worldwide enslaved by usury. https://t.co/5WUH8gUErQ — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 22, 2026

‘No one supports this war’: Owens targets Trump

Just days before her latest comments, Owens had claimed that Trump was “angry” over the situation. She also argued that the war does not have real support among his base. “NO ONE supports this war outside of Never-Trumpers who have always been Israel-First,” she wrote on X.

She went further, suggesting that Trump was being misled. “They are losing the war badly and seek to further delude Trump into believing his base wanted it,” Owens added.

Social media pushes back, debate intensifies

Unsurprisingly, Owens’ remarks triggered strong reactions online, with many users pushing back against her claims.

Note: These statements reflect social media users’ interpretations and have not been independently verified.

“If you can’t see ending a 47-year Death to America terrorist regime that has genuine American blood on its hands, isn’t in the best interest for America and IS absolutely the #1 priority for the America First agenda then all you’re doing is spreading propaganda. We all could be witnessing the start of World Peace! Will remember what side you were on [sic],” one user wrote.

Another user questioned her stance while defending support for Israel and Trump: “Is it ok with you since we are flexible with your myopic opinion to ask you to be flexible with us as we are flexible with you as we continue to stand by Israel and DJT? [sic]”

“How come we don’t hear you screaming about the children that were slaughtered on October 7? How come we don’t hear you screaming about the some 35,000 protestors that included children that were killed by the Iranian regime?,” one more added.

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.