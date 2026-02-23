A video going viral on social media showed a Canadian man “going full chainsaw” on his television, which goes against all common stereotypes portraying the North American country’s citizens as exceptionally polite and loving. This new clip widely circulating on X appears to prove that another popular cliché highlighting their hockey obsession may have trumped all such conceptions about Canadians.

As amplified by several content pages on X, the video shows a beanie-wearing man walk into the frame with a chainsaw in his hand. Walking up to his TV set, he then raises the handheld power saw, splitting the tech appliance apart. In the background, a small group could be seen huddled together in a rather messy wood room to watch the USA vs Canada ice hockey final.

The US men’s team won the epic clash 2-1 in overtime on Sunday (US time), earning its first Olympic gold in the sport since the 1980 ‘Miracle on Ice’ Games. On its part, Canada remained undefeated up until the final game during the Milano Cortina 2026. Notably, the team was forced to play on February 22 without their captain and two-time gold medalist Sidney Crosby due to an injury.

Canada last won the gold against Team USA at the Sochi 2014 Winter Games.

Internet reacts to Canadian meltdown after Team USA’s hockey gold

While some netizens were shocked to see the man flout the popular Canadian stereotypes, some even went as far as disowning him, and writing, “He’s not Canadian.” Another user commented, “If this is the average Canadian living room, they have more issues than we thought.”

Someone else said, “Looks like that was the beer talking… alot of beer as indicated by the bin of empty beer cans in front of said TV.”

This is exactly how I pictured the room Canadians would be watching the game in https://t.co/GdhBuyEvWA — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 22, 2026

A self-proclaimed ‘America First’ truther also re-posted the clip, adding, “Canadians are NOT taking the loss well…” A news page chimed in, “Let’s check in on Canadians after losing to Team USA…”

Elsewhere, American right-wing political commentator and podcast host Matt Walsh roasted Canadians on X: “Hockey is the only sport Canadians play and they just lost to a country where hockey is basically a niche interest. That’s American exceptionalism for you. Congrats to our boys. Great game.

Canadian fans mourn hockey gold loss

While Canadian leaders and politicians took pride in the “true grit” displayed by the men’s team on Sunday, fans of the sport couldn’t help but feel dejected by the major loss.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney cheered on the team, saying, “Could not be more proud of you, @TeamCanada.” He added on X, “You’re coming home with 21 hard-fought Olympic medals. Though what Canadians will remember most is how you wore the Maple Leaf: with pride, with grit, and with determination.” In a different post, he also wrote, “Congratulations on a hard-fought and well-earned silver, @TeamCanada. You made our country proud.”

“Team Canada gave it everything, showed true grit to the final buzzer, and made all Canadians proud with their effort and heart. Keep your heads held high,” tweeted Pierre Poilievre, Leader of the Official Opposition of Canada.

On the flip side, fan Matthew Dickens was left heartbroken after watching what he called “probably the best team to ever exist” lose, as per a Canadian Press report.

“(It was) probably one of the two best hockey games I’ve ever watched. And then to lose 2-1 in overtime, 3-on-3, it was probably honestly one of the worst moments of my life,” he told the outlet inside Scotiabank Arena, home base of the Toronto Maple Leafs. “Given the other games, I knew we could come back. I didn’t think we could lose. It was a shock.”

While expressing his displeasure about the outcome, another fan at La Cage aux Sports bar in Montreal told the Canadian Press, “I mean they gave it all they had. You know, (the United Stated) just have a great goalie. (Connor) Hellebuyck is a great goalie. It’s just a really unfortunate ending to the game.”

A user on X commented, “Going to drown my feelings in maple syrup and sit in silence in my igloo. Might take my polar bear out later for a coca-cola while we reminisce about Vancouver 2010.”

Some others found a “silver lining,” and wrote, “#CANvsUSA on a positive note, back to the real world, we live in Canada and not the clown show that is the USA. There is always a silver lining. In this case it’s a massive one.”