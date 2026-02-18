In a development that has left the internet stunned, a recent video from the AI Impact Summit taking place in Delhi has levelled some serious allegations at a Greater Noida university for ‘stealing’ Chinese technology’ and presenting it as their own at the AI Impact Summit. The university has however clarified that they never claimed to build the robotic dog as it was acquired from a global robotics company based in China, and is being used as a learning tool for students.

In the video, representatives from the Galgotias Private University in Noida are shown presenting a ‘robotic-dog’ to attendees at the summit that they claim “walks around their campus all the time.” As per the presenters visible in the video, the dog can be used for multiple purposes, including surveillance, as the robot can capture pictures from tight positions and “difficult to get into” spots.

Following the video, several media outlets that covers Chinese and Eurasian news have reported the 350+ crore AI investment exhibit from the Galgotias Private University to be a sham.

As per the outlet, the robot being presented by Galgotias Private University as their ‘own creation’ has actually been manufactured by a Chinese company. Critics allege that the robot is actually the ‘Unitree Go2,’ manufactured by the Chinese company Unitree Robotics.

The Unitree Go2 is a mass-produced robot available on global online marketplaces for approximately $2,800 (roughly Rs 2.3 lakh).

University issues clarification: ‘We never claimed’

In an email to News18, the university addressed the backlash directly, stating that the robot—originally identified by netizens as a Unitree Go2—was acquired as a learning tool.

“Galgotias has not built this robodog, nor have we claimed to do so. What we are building are minds that will soon design, engineer and manufacture such technologies in Bharat,” the university stated.

The controversy erupted when reports surfaced alleging the university had rebranded the off-the-shelf Chinese robot (typically priced between 2–3 lakh) as “Orion” for the Delhi summit. The university maintains that the display was intended to demonstrate the potential of AI-powered devices to students, rather than to pass off a commercial product as an in-house invention.

‘The Rs 350-crore AI ecosystem’

According to a PTI report, Galgotias University’s stall at the summit was a major crowd puller at the venue as it was designed to showcase a comprehensive Rs 350+ crore investment from the university aimed at creating a sustainable Artificial Intelligence ecosystem.

The university stated that this investment positions it as one of the largest AI investors in India’s private higher education sector.The showcase included AI-driven Centres of Excellence, a Semiconductor Research Lab, and a Drone Intelligence Lab.

The university also featured several AI-powered startups incubated under GICRISE (Galgotias Incubation Centre) and applications developed at its iOS Development Centre.

Critics on social media, however, questioned the transparency of these claims. One viral post asked: “Where did ₹350 crore go? Who is accountable?” alleging that the university passed off a $2,800 Chinese product as a breakthrough innovation funded by this massive budget.

Galgotias Private University showcased a Robot at the AI Summit in Delhi.



Media went into celebration mode as the University claimed ₹350 crore was spent on it.



Reality? The same robot is made by a Chinese company and is available in the market for just $2800.



CEO’s remarks at the summit

Speaking at the event, Dr Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, emphasised the scale of their technological infrastructure.

“Summits like these are important platforms to demonstrate not just vision but capability. Our Rs 350+ crore AI ecosystem, powered by advanced supercomputing infrastructure, research labs, and student-led innovation, reflects our commitment to shaping India’s leadership in Artificial Intelligence,” Dr. Galgotia said.

Galgotias University’s ranking in India and abroad

As per Galgotias University website, the institution recently secured a position in the 1201–1400 global band in the QS World University Rankings 2026.

Within India, the university is ranked 15th among top private universities and 43rd among all Indian universities (public and private combined).

While the university views these rankings as an endorsement of its academic excellence, the recent allegations at the AI Impact Summit have raised questions within the tech community regarding the distinction between “integrating” global technology and “innovating” indigenous solutions.

As of now, neither the university nor Unitree Robotics has issued any clarification regarding the “theft” claim. Financial Express has reached out to the university for a statement, and this article will be updated as and when we get their response.

