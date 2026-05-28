Harsh Goenka has once again sparked conversation online with a post explaining how businesses evolve as they grow from small companies into large organisations.

Known for sharing short but thought-provoking observations on leadership, management and workplace culture, the industrialist this time spoke about how priorities shift at different stages of business growth.

In his latest post, Goenka explained that small businesses rely heavily on execution, mid-sized firms grow through systems and strategy, while large organisations ultimately depend on culture and shared thinking to scale effectively.

Sharing the post Harsh Goenka wrote, “Small businesses thrive on operational efficiency and tight execution. Mid-sized businesses grow through strategy, systems and sharper decision-making. Large businesses scale through culture- shared values, trust and a common way of thinking.”

Social media users relate post to real workplace experiences

The post quickly gained attention online, with several users saying the observation reflected what they had personally experienced while working in growing organisations.

Many users particularly agreed with the idea that company culture becomes increasingly important once businesses reach a certain scale where founders can no longer directly supervise every decision.

One person commented, “The culture part is what most Indian promoter-run businesses skip. Execution alone stops working past ₹500cr revenue.

Same logic in personal finance: early on it’s discipline, but scaling wealth needs a portfolio culture — consistent process beats one-off calls.”

Another user highlighted the importance of systems and incentives in mid-sized businesses.

Small businesses thrive on operational efficiency and tight execution.

Mid-sized businesses grow through strategy, systems and sharper decision-making.

Large businesses scale through culture- shared values, trust and a common way of thinking. — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) May 27, 2026

Users discuss systems, incentives and scaling challenges

Another added, “Agree! We find mid sized businesses benefit from the sharpest pricing and incentive alignment strategies. Since they are usually in competitive markets all gears need to work together to grind out cash flows.”

A third user said the post accurately captured how management styles evolve as companies grow larger.

He said, “Pretty accurate. In small businesses the founder can still personally fix problems through effort and execution. As companies grow, systems become necessary. And at large scale, culture becomes the operating system because you can’t supervise every decision anymore.”

The post has continued to circulate widely among startup founders, professionals and managers discussing leadership, organisational growth and long-term business scaling strategies online.

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