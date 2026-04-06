H-1B visa holders in the United States have long been part of debates around jobs and immigration. A programme meant to bring in highly skilled workers is now once again under scrutiny after a viral video from Texas triggered outrage.

In the video, an H-1B visa holder who moved to the US in 2004 claims that workplaces have drastically changed over the years.

“I came here on H-1B in 2004. I was the only Indian in my team. Everybody else was American. But now, if you go to my workplace or others, you don’t see any Americans,” he says. The statement has angered many supporters of the MAGA movement, who argue that American workers are being replaced.

Frisco’s changing population at the centre of debate

The video focuses on Frisco, Texas, a city that has seen rapid growth in its Indian-origin population.

According to the video, the Indian community in the area has grown from less than 2% to nearly 20% over the past two decades.

Indians proudly declare they’ve taken over Frisco, Texas



“I came here on H-1B Visa in 2004, everybody was Americans — fast forward now, you don't see any Americans” (big smile)



Every one interviewed declares their allegiance is to India. They also say they’re running for office… pic.twitter.com/ENUgMuAvZH — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) April 6, 2026

The video features several street interviews, where people are asked about their identity and roots. Many Indian-origin residents openly say they feel a strong connection to India. When asked whether they identify more with India or the US, some respond, “Obviously, India.”

Others explain that Indians move to places like Frisco because there is already a strong community present, though some deny that it is intentional clustering.

A major theme in the video is job displacement. One American worker claims he lost his job regardless of having two master’s degrees and earning over $100,000 a year. He alleges that companies replaced him with H-1B workers who were paid significantly less.

“I haven’t been able to find a job since. It’s really sad,” he says. Such claims are used in the video to question whether companies are using the visa system to cut costs.

Claims of political influence and ‘invasion’ rhetoric

The video also shows strong and controversial opinions from some residents. Some claim that increasing Indian participation in local elections could change political power in the city. One speaker warns that if current trends continue, “you could have an entire Indian city council.”

‘Assimilate or go home’

Social media reacted to the techie’s statement. A user noted, “Proudly admitting they came on H-1B in 2004 when Frisco was American — now bragging ‘you don’t see any Americans’ with a smile? Declaring allegiance to India while running for office and voting as a bloc for their own? This isn’t immigration, it’s colonization and chain migration on steroids. Multiple H-1B companies registered to single addresses flooding donations to Frisco’s first Indian council member? That’s not ‘diversity’ — it’s influence peddling and demographic replacement. Americans built this country and this city. Time to hit pause on the H-1B abuse, enforce assimilation or go home, and put America First again. No more selling out our communities. “

Another stated, “Not all Indians are the same. Many who have come here legally, assimilated, and love the United States have their allegiance only to the U.S. They are hardworking and mostly in high tax-paying positions. Those who have come with certain propaganda in mind should never be allowed to hold political office. Hence, only American-born citizens (who actually love America) should make policies for Americans. Propagandists should be deported or have their citizenship revoked. This generalization of ethnic groups incites hate and will only benefit the Democratic Party in the future.”

“The Indian invaders must go! There can be no “legality” to a deliberate replacement,” noted a netizen.

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The financial figures and strategies mentioned are personal to the user and have not been independently verified. This story does not constitute financial advice or an endorsement of any specific investment strategy. Readers are advised to consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making financial decisions.

