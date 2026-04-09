When news of mass layoffs at Oracle surfaced, the number alone, 30,000 employees was enough to rattle the industry. But beyond all the questions of stability and AI taking over jobs, there is a question, is a layoff only about money, or does it cut much deeper into a person’s sense of self?

A recent Facebook post by Abhijeet Kulkarni, Founder and CEO of Exuberant Coaching International, brings that human side into attention. Having worked with Oracle for over eight years, he gives us a reality check

Comfort that turned into vulnerability

Kulkarni describes a workforce that had settled into what felt like permanent stability. “Many employees working there are in deep deep comfort,” he writes. For years, Oracle represented more than just a job, it was a destination. A place where careers were expected to end, not be disrupted.

Well-paying roles, structured systems, and years of accumulated process knowledge created a sense of safety. Some employees, he notes, did not even feel the need to maintain a professional presence outside the company. “In fact some of them barely even have a LinkedIn Account!” he points out.

This comfort came with a cost. Many were in the middle or later stages of their careers, 40s, 50s, believing they had already secured their professional future. The idea that stability itself could vanish overnight was never fully considered.

A job market they no longer recognise

What makes the situation more complex is not just the loss of employment, but the gap between past experience and present reality. Kulkarni explains how many affected employees are carrying “an outdated understanding of the job market and careers.”

Their exposure to the outside world had become limited, often only hearing isolated stories of colleagues moving between companies. Meanwhile, the hiring landscape has transformed dramatically. Skills have evolved, expectations have shifted, and personal branding has become essential.

“They have ZERO clue what positioning means,” he writes, explaining how unprepared many are for today’s competitive and fast-changing job market. Years spent within one system have left little room to develop transferable skills or build strong external networks.

The silent toll beyond finances

Perhaps the most powerful part of Kulkarni’s post is his insistence that layoffs are not just financial events. Savings, he says can only cushion so much.

“What they fail to realize is, a career challenge is not always only about financial distress.”

The loss of routine, purpose, and identity can trigger a spiral that is difficult to navigate. Kulkarni lists what many hesitate to speak about openly: “Loss of self confidence & worth, losing direction, feeling lost, long periods of chronic anxiety, feeling of helplessness & desperation.”

For individuals who have never faced such uncertainty before, the emotional weight can be overwhelming. Some, he warns, may “totally collapse under that pressure and face long term mental breakdown.”

Kulkarni’s closing words are less a warning and more a call to action, urgent, almost personal. “Wake up before it gets too late! Start working on yourself. Not 6 months later. Not tomorrow! From today.”

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The financial figures and strategies mentioned are personal to the user and have not been independently verified. This story does not constitute financial advice or an endorsement of any specific investment strategy. Readers are advised to consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making financial decisions.