Indian-origin techie Srinivas Narayanan, who has been serving as the CTO of B2B Applications at OpenAI, since September 2025, has announced his departure from the Sam Altman-led artificial intelligence startup. Having originally taken on the role of VP of Engineering at the company, the San Francisco-based (California) tech leader has completed “3 incredible years” at the firm, ahead of his exit scheduled for next week.

Taking to his social media platforms on Friday (US time), Narayanan wrote, “I have decided to leave OpenAI. The last three years have been an incredible journey that felt more like ten.” He further confirmed that he had shares his decision with the OpenAI leadership team at the month’s beginning. In addition to announcing his major exit, Narayanan also hinted at returning to India to spending “some much needed-time” with his “aging parents” before setting off on a new professionally journey. ALSO READ Meta to cut 10% global workforce in May; another layoff round set for later this year – Report This is a developing story.