It’s Rivalry Week in IPL 2026, and fans can look forward to an exciting match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. With a lot at stake and emotions running high both teams will be eager to give their best and come out on top.

Chennai Super Kings will look to keep their winning momentum going when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in today’s IPL match.

KKR are still searching for their first win of the season.

CSK got their first victory thanks to a strong all-round performance against Delhi Capitals. Sanju Samson played a brilliant knock of 115* runs off 56 balls which was his first big contribution for the team.

The bowlers also did well and with Dewald Brevis back and fit CSK were able to adjust their bowling and successfully defend a total of 212.

Injury Update: MS Dhoni’s availability remains doubtful

Before the KKR match, MS Dhoni had a short batting session in the nets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. However, he is still unlikely to play.

Some good news for CSK fans recently, as Star Sports shared a post on social media showing that “Thala: is back in the nets. This update has given fans hope that his return could be getting closer even though he is still not fully match-ready.

Dhoni has missed all four matches this season due to a calf injury and is expected to miss this game as well. Although his rehab period is over, he is not yet fully match-fit.

In practice, Dhoni has only been doing light batting with throwdowns from batting coach Michael Hussey and hasn’t trained at full intensity. He also hasn’t done wicketkeeping practice and hasn’t travelled with the team for away games.

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming had earlier said that even though Dhoni isn’t playing he is still very involved with the team and continues to have a strong influence

Legendary Legacy: A look at Dhoni’s IPL career

Overall Dhoni has played 278 IPL matches scoring 5,439 runs at an average of 38.30 with a strike rate of 137.45.

He has 24 half-centuries with a highest score of 84*. Last season when CSK finished at the bottom he scored 196 runs in 13 innings. He remains one of the most experienced and influential players in the league known for his calm mindset and leadership.