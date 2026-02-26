WI vs SA playing 11: West Indies come into this match with immense momentum after a record-breaking performance in their Super 8 opener. The Caribbean side looked unstoppable with the bat, posting the tournament’s highest total against Zimbabwe, driven by a high-volatility approach that has seen their net run rate soar.

However, they are facing a South African side that has shown incredible consistency. The Proteas are coming off a clinical 76-run demolition of India, where their bowling unit liquidated one of the world’s best batting lineups with ease.

South Africa’s Super 8 campaign has been defined by disciplined execution. With Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj in peak form, they have the defensive assets to counter the West Indies’ aggressive strokeplay.

With both teams currently sitting at the top of Group 1, this game is essentially a battle for market dominance. A win here for either side would virtually secure a semi-final space, making this clash much more than a standard group game, it is a fight for the top spot.

West Indies vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11s confirmed at the toss

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi.

WI vs SA Head-to-Head in T20Is

In T20 internationals, the rivalry between West Indies and South Africa has been incredibly tight, often swinging on individual brilliance. While South Africa has historically held a slight edge in ICC tournaments, the West Indies have dominated recent bilateral exchanges with their explosive power-hitting.

Total Matches Played: 23

South Africa wins: 12

West Indies wins: 11

No Result/Tied: 0

While South Africa lead the overall record by a single game, the West Indies’ current form suggests they are more than capable of equalising the ledger tonight.

WI vs SA T20 World Cup 2026: Pitch report- Narendra Modi Stadium

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad offers a balanced contest but favours those who can adapt to its massive boundary dimensions. Average first-innings scores here hover around 160-170 but the long square boundaries make power-hitting more difficult to achieve compared to other venues.

The surface typically offers good pace and carry for the fast bowlers early on. However, as the match progresses, the Black Soil variants can offer grip to spinners, which might bring Keshav Maharaj and Gudakesh Motie into play during the middle overs.

The captain winning the toss to bowl first but South Afica batted first in their win over India. With two of the most powerful units in world cricket facing off in this format, fans can expect a high-octane battle in Ahmedabad.