Virat Kohli, Smriti Mandhana named in ICC T20I squads for men and women for 2022 – Details

Indian players Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav have been included in the men’s team for T20I in 2022, while Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana, Renuka Singh and Deepti Sharma have been included in the women’s XI, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced on Monday.

Former India skipper Virat Kohli hit 781 runs with a strike rate of 138.23 last year, which also saw him amassing eight half-centuries and a century. Apart from him, Suryakumar Yadav also scored 164 runs last year with an amazing strike rate of 187.44. He scored nine half-centuries and two 8.50. swashbuckling tons.

Similarly, all-rounder Hardik Pandya also scored 607 runs throughout the year with a strike rate of 145.91, which included two half-centuries. He also took 20 wickets, with a good economy of 8.50. While England’s star player Jos Buttler has been named as captain and wicketkeeper, Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan has been appointed as another opener.

Among Indian women, Mandhana scored a total of 594 runs against the opposition teams at a strike rate of 133.48 which included five half-centuries. She also played a crucial role in giving good starts that helped the team win a number of matches. Star all-rounder Deepti Sharma was exceptional with both bat and ball last year, scoring 370 runs at a strike rate of 136.02 and also picking up 29 wickets. The other bowler named in the women’s squad, Renuka Singh also took 22 wickets in cricket’s shortest format last year, with a miserly economy and an average of 23.95.

New Zealand’s Sophie Devine has been named captain of the women’s squad.

Below is the ICC T20I squad for 2022:

Men’s squad: Jos Buttler (Captain and Wicket-Keeper), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Glenn Philips, Sikandar Raza, Mohammad Rizwan, Sam Curran, Hardik Pandya, Haris Rauf, Wanindu Hasaranga and Josh Little.

Women’s squad: Sophie Devine (Captain), Beth Mooney, Smriti Mandhana, Tahlia McGrath, Nida Dar, Ash Gardner, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (Wicket Keeper), Inoka Ranaweera, Sophie Ecclestone and Renuka Singh.