Mullanpur was loud on Friday, the night of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Qualifier 2. The kind of loud where captains can’t hear coin tosses. Riyan Parag won that second flip and batted first, and for a while it looked like a smart call. Then it looked like a disaster. Then it looked like brilliance again. That’s what happens when your team is built around one teenager who keeps doing things nobody should be able to do at fifteen.

Gujarat won by seven wickets with eight balls to spare. They’re in their third final in five seasons. Rajasthan went home. And somewhere in that Mullanpur dugout, a boy who watches cartoons to decompress from professional cricket sat alone and cried into his Orange Cap.

The collapse nobody will remember

Here’s the thing about Rajasthan’s innings. The parts people will discuss for years are Vaibhav Sooryavanshi‘s 96 and Donovan Ferreira hitting Rashid Khan for four sixes in one over.

Both are worth discussing. But what actually cost Rajasthan the match happened between the 10th and 13th overs, and it was genuinely terrible cricket.

They were 101 for 2. Sooryavanshi was set. Jadeja had played himself in. The game was in Rajasthan’s hands. Then Jadeja’s elbow went. Then Parag tried to hit Jason Holder into another postcode and found mid-on instead.

Shanaka scratched around for nine balls making three runs. Jofra Archer, who bowls for a living, came in and tried to bat like it was a last-over slog when there were still eight overs left.

118 for 5. From 101 for 2.

Four wickets for 17 runs. That’s a middle order with no idea what to do when the plan breaks. Rajasthan’s plan, if you look at it honestly, was always Sooryavanshi plus hope. The boy is fifteen.

You can’t build a finals campaign on the shoulders of someone who still needs a support staff member to sit with him when he cries.

Gujarat’s middle order, by contrast, barely needed to do anything. That’s the point. Gill and Sudharsan made it irrelevant.

The 167 that ended the contest

Jofra Archer took Shubman Gill’s wicket eventually. Full ball, straight, Gill stuck on the crease, finger goes up. Archer didn’t even bother appealing. Just turned and pointed at the sky. He knew. That’s what a bowler does when he’s absolutely certain.

But by then Gill had 104 off 53 balls, the partnership was 167 off 77 balls, and Rajasthan’s bowlers looked like men who had been asked to empty the ocean with a bucket.

That partnership is the highest in IPL playoff history. Which is a nice fact. What it actually means in practice is that Gujarat needed roughly six runs an over from the last seven overs with 8 wickets in hand to win a knockout game.

Washington Sundar and Rahul Tewatia could have batted with their eyes half-closed and still got home. Which is basically what happened. Gill’s hundred came in the 14th over. He skipped down the pitch to Jadeja and drove him through extra cover. The helmet came off. He bowed to the crowd.

Jos Buttler, who’d have preferred Rajasthan to win few seasons ago, ran over and hugged him anyway. That’s how good the innings was. Sai Sudharsan made 58 off 32 before doing that thing he keeps doing, swinging his bat through his stumps mid-shot. Gill joked after that he might need to tape Sudharsan’s hands to the bat. The team is in a final. They can afford to laugh.

What Sooryavanshi’s father taught him

Sooryavanshi’s father, Sanjiv, told his son something early on that sounds simple but is actually quite rare as a philosophy. Hundreds don’t matter if you don’t win. The team comes first, always.

You can see it in how the boy bats. In the Eliminator against Sunrisers, he was 97 off 28 balls. Three runs from what would have been the fastest century in IPL history, beating Chris Gayle’s record. He went for the big shot anyway. Got out. Didn’t look back.

On Friday he made 96 off 47 balls. Another fifty he converted into a near-hundred, another near-hundred he converted into something spectacular but incomplete. Two nineties in two knockout games. The wrong side of both milestones.

There’s a particular cruelty in being the best player on the losing team in a knockout. You can do everything right and still pack your bags.

Sooryavanshi took a short ball from Rabada for most of the night, played within himself when Gujarat’s bowlers targeted his scoring zones, then exploded when they gave him anything to hit. A 91-metre six off Rabada. Slog sweeps off Rashid.

At one point, this fifteen-year-old was making Kagiso Rabada and Rashid Khan look ordinary. Those are two of the best bowlers on the planet.

He reached 1,000 IPL runs in 440 balls faced. Andre Russell got there in 545. The record isn’t even the point anymore.

The point is a boy from Samastipur, who skipped his board exams to play cricket, who travels to Patna five days a week to train, who watches cartoons to handle the pressure of playing in front of forty thousand people, is already one of the most watchable batters in the world.

Sunil Gavaskar said he hopes the boy never loses that childlike quality. You understand what Gavaskar means when you see that image from Friday night. Orange Cap pulled over his face. Shoulders shaking.

Amitabh Bachchan posted on social media that at fifteen, he couldn’t even play gulli danda properly. Half the country felt the same way about themselves.

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Why Gujarat always win these games

Rashid Khan had a bad night. He went for 45 without a wicket. In a knockout match, that’s potentially season-ending for your team’s chances. For Gujarat it was a problem that Rabada and Siraj and Holder absorbed without anyone needing to call a crisis meeting.

Rabada finished with the Purple Cap, 28 wickets at an economy that would embarrass most spinners. Siraj got the wickets that mattered early in Rajasthan’s innings. Holder picked up two in the middle overs at under seven an over.

Three different match-winners operating on the same night, any one of them capable of being the main man.

Rajasthan don’t have that. They have Sooryavanshi, they have Archer, they have Parag’s captaincy which has genuinely been impressive for a young leader, and they have depth that runs out when it needs to go deepest.

Parag said after the match that the team exceeded expectations. He’s right. Sixteen points in the league stage, a team of youngsters, a fifteen-year-old carrying the batting. They did well. But Gujarat will be in Ahmedabad next week against RCB, and Rajasthan will be watching on television, and that gap between exceeding expectations and actually winning is exactly the gap between a good team and a great one.

The final nobody asked for, everyone got

RCB versus Gujarat. Bengaluru versus Ahmedabad. Virat Kohli, if he plays, versus Shubman Gill, who worshipped Kohli growing up. The two teams with eighteen points each separated by nothing in the table, separated by everything in the final.

For now though, the conversation is still about a boy sitting alone in a dugout with his cap over his eyes.

He’ll be back. He’s fifteen. He has more IPL seasons ahead of him than most current players have had behind them. Next year’s tournament will come. He’ll probably do something ridiculous in the first week.

But Friday night was supposed to be different. Friday night was supposed to be the final in Ahmedabad, the Orange Cap on that young head, another innings the whole country would watch through fingers over their eyes. Instead it’s Gujarat. Who deserve it, absolutely. Who earned it, clearly. Doesn’t make the other image easier to sit with.