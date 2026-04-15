The defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have been in red-hot form so far in the tournament, winning three of the four matches played so far. They are coming off a win against five-time champions Mumbai Indians at their den and would like to continue their winning run to strengthen their play-offs qualification chances.

On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have had a topsy-turvy season so far and are stuck at the 7th position in the points table with 4 points from 2 wins out of 4 matches. LSG boast of a dangerous top-order with batters like Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant and Nicholas Pooran in their ranks, but their biggest issue so far has been their lack of runs from their top order, especially Rishabh Pant, who hasn’t been consistent in the IPL for quite some time now.

Points Table Snapshot (before Match 23):

Position Team Played Won Lost Points 3rd Royal Challengers Bengaluru 5 4 1 8 7th Lucknow Super Giants 4 2 2 4

Rajat Patidar has emerged as one of RCB’s most impactful batters this season, scoring 195 runs at a strike rate exceeding 214. His ability to attack both pace and spin makes him a key figure in controlling the middle overs. Virat Kohli is also approaching a personal milestone, needing just two more sixes to reach 300 IPL sixes — adding yet another layer of intrigue to tonight’s contest.

Bengaluru Pitch Report: A Batter’s Paradise Awaits RCB and LSG

The pitch at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is widely considered the toughest ground for bowlers in India. It is a flat, batting-friendly surface with consistent bounce and short boundaries that leave bowlers with very little margin for error. Spinners find it difficult to contain runs here due to the lack of grip, while fast bowlers rely heavily on yorkers and slower balls.

Dew is a major factor in Bengaluru during April. It usually sets in by the second innings, making the ball slippery and making life miserable for the team bowling second. The chasing team has a clear and consistent advantage here.

The records at this ground are a testament to its reputation for carnage. The highest team total is a staggering 287/3 by SRH against RCB, while the lowest is 82 all out by RCB against KKR. Virat Kohli holds almost every major batting record at this venue, having scored 3,299 IPL runs at this ground alone, averaging 40.72.

With Kohli, Phil Salt, and Rajat Patidar all in form, the 200-run mark tonight is not a question of if — but of how far beyond it RCB can go.

Bengaluru Weather Forecast

Weather during the match time in Bengaluru will be clean. The temperature is expected to be around 23°C on the match day with 65% humidity and 13.6 km/h wind speed, and visibility of 10 km. There is no rain threat, and conditions should be perfect for a full 40-over contest — though the heavy dew in the second innings will heavily influence toss decisions.

Hourly Weather Outlook:

Afternoon: Warm and clear, temperatures around 28–30°C with no rain threat.

Warm and clear, temperatures around 28–30°C with no rain threat. Evening (Match Time): Pleasant conditions around 23°C. Clear skies with light winds at 13.6 km/h.

Pleasant conditions around 23°C. Clear skies with light winds at 13.6 km/h. Humidity & Visibility: Humidity at 65%, visibility a full 10 km throughout.

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Head-To-Head: RCB Hold the Edge Over LSG

RCB and LSG have faced each other 6 times in the IPL. Out of these, RCB have won 4 matches while LSG have secured 2 victories.

Category Statistics Total Matches Played 6 RCB Won 4 LSG Won 2 Highest Score (RCB) 230 Highest Score (LSG) 227

Venue Dominance:

In Bengaluru: LSG have won both of their previous encounters at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, giving them a psychological edge heading into this encounter.

LSG have won both of their previous encounters at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, giving them a psychological edge heading into this encounter. In Lucknow: RCB hold a perfect record at LSG’s home ground, winning both matches played there.

The 2025 Classic — The Match That Made RCB Champions:

One of the best matches came in the 2025 Indian Premier League. Rishabh Pant scored 118* to help LSG reach 228. But Jitesh Sharma smashed 85* and helped RCB win — a victory that ultimately led RCB to their first-ever IPL title