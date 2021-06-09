Olympics in Ahmedabad? Posters claiming to make sports infrastructure for Olympic Games appear in the city

This key development in the area of sports has come merely months after the inauguration of the world’s largest cricket venue. (File image: PTI)

Sports infrastructure: In an attempt to boost the sports infrastructure in the country, Ahmedabad’s development authority has started inviting proposals from consultants that would help the city ramp up its sports infrastructure to the standards of Olympic Games. The city has started the process even as it has no chances of being able to host the Olympics for at least another 15 years, and even then, it seems to be a long shot. Yet, ambitious as it is, the city’s Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) gave out an advertisement seeking proposals from consulting engineering firms to help in assessment of the infrastructure in Ahmedabad as well as the non-sports venues to identify the gaps that need to be bridged for making the city Olympics-ready.

The advertisement has said that the Gujarat government, along with AUDA and Sports Authority of India (SAI), would be carrying out the project, according to a report in IE. The report cited AUDA chairman Mukesh Kumar as saying that the consultants would be required to identify gaps in the city’s infrastructure, so that the administration can reform it into an international sports destination. The aim, he added, is for the city to host big sporting events like the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games as well as the Asiad.

As per the tender details enlisted on state government-promoted Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited’s e-procurement website, the consulting firm would be required to submit a report of their analysis within a span of three and a half months.

The report further quoted AUDA executive engineer Jatin Kapadiya as saying that any queries would be addressed during a pre-bid meeting that has been scheduled to take place at the AUDA headquarters. Kapadiya added that firms would need to apply by June 24, and June 25 is the preliminary and technical stage for the opening of bids.

This key development in the area of sports has come merely months after the inauguration of the world’s largest cricket venue – the Narendra Modi stadium – by President Ram Nath Kovind in February. Back then, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that the city had the potential to even host the Olympics, after Ahmedabad officials had revealed their plans for a large sports complex. Shah had said that the sports complex housing the Narendra Modi stadium in Motera and a new one planned to come up in Naranpur would make Ahmedabad capable of hosting any international sporting event including Olympics.

However, that dream is still a little far away, considering the fact that after the Olympics this year by Tokyo, Paris is slated to host the 2024 games, followed by Los Angeles in 2028. Not only that, but soon, Brisbane is scheduled to be announced as the host of 2032 games. This means that the earliest slot, if at all, that Ahmedabad can get to host the games is 2036, a good 15 years away.

So far, India has tried to pitch its name for hosting the event twice – for 2024 and 2032 events, but it has been unable to put a bid together.

The development has also come after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in March vowed to bid for Delhi to host the 2048 Olympics, as a mark of 100 years of India’s Independence. His pledge was shortly followed by Narinder Batra, the president of Indian Olympic Association, suggesting Ahmedabad as also being a city to consider hosting the games in 2036 or 2040.

Notably, the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave in Motera, of which the Narendra Modi Stadium is a part, spans across 215 acres, and apart from the stadium having a capacity of 1.13 lakh, it includes a clubhouse with 55 houses, a 3D mini theatre, a swimming pool with Olympics standard size, steam and sauna, squash courts as well as a gymnasium.