The Trump administration has asked FIFA to replace Iran with Italy in the upcoming World Cup according to a post by The Kobeissi Letter on X. The post said the idea is based on Italy’s strong history as they have won four World Cups and “deserve a place.”

It also mentioned that this move is being seen as a way to improve relations between Donald Trump and Giorgia Meloni.

Later, Reuters reported that a top envoy linked to Trump did suggest this idea to FIFA citing a Financial Times report. The person behind this suggestion is Paolo Zampolli who confirmed he discussed it with Trump and Gianni Infantino.

Zampolli clearly said he wants Italy to replace Iran and added that as an Italian, it would be a “dream” to see his national team play in a World Cup hosted by the US. He also repeated that Italy’s four World Cup wins give it the “pedigree” to justify it.

BREAKING: The Trump Administration has asked FIFA to replace Iran with Italy in the upcoming World Cup amid the Iran War.



Trump's envoy argued that Italy’s four World Cup titles in the history of the tournament justify awarding it the slot.



The plan is reportedly an effort to… — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) April 22, 2026

Tensions and “The Pope Factor”

Reports say this idea is also linked to political tensions between Trump and Meloni after recent global issues. Their relationship became strained after Trump publicly attacked Pope Leo XIV during the Iran war situation.

At the same time, Iran has responded by saying it is fully ready for the World Cup and plans to take part. Earlier Iran had said it would decide on participation only after hearing from FIFA about moving its matches away from the United States.

Iran’s stance: “We’re ready”

Iran had raised security concerns for its players due to tensions following US and Israeli airstrikes as noted in reports. Despite this Infantino clearly said Iran will be part of the World Cup.

He said Iran has already qualified and should represent its people and FIFA expects them to play. He also added that FIFA will support the Iranian team and make sure conditions are safe.

Italy reality check

Meanwhile, Italy has not even qualified for the tournament after losing a crucial playoff match to Bosnia and Herzegovina national football team, according to Reuters. Italy lost in a penalty shootout and missed the World Cup again.

This means they have now failed to qualify for three straight tournaments which is a big shock for such a strong team.

The defeat caused anger in Italy and even led to the resignation of the football federation chief. Even though Italy is currently ranked 12th in the world it still did not qualify through official rules.

FIFA’s rules and the “Empty seat” Problem

FIFA rules say the organisation can replace a team only if a qualified team withdraws. Right now Iran has not withdrawn and has clearly said it wants to play, so there is no empty spot.

Trump has given mixed signals, saying Iranian players are welcome in the US but also suggesting it could be risky. There are also tensions because Italy reportedly did not allow US military planes to use a base in Sicily during Iran-related strikes.

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In Italy, many people are against the war and are worried about rising fuel and food prices due to the conflict.

As of now there is no official decision by FIFA to replace Iran and the governing body has not confirmed any such change according to Reuters. So for now Iran remains in the World Cup and the idea of Italy replacing them is just a proposal and political discussion not a confirmed move.