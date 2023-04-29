IPL 2023, SRH vs DC Live Score: Can Orange Army avenge Hyderabad defeat?

SRH vs DC IPL T20 Match Live Score: It’s not a match, it is a critical chance for both Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad to keep their hopes alive in this season of the Indian Premier League. This is the second encounter between DC and SRH. In the last match on Monday, DC had beaten SRH by 7 runs.

Indian Premier League, 2023 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 29 April 2023 Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 40 ) Match begins at 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT)

Both teams are at the bottom of the IPL points tables and the winner of the IPL match 40 would have a chance to take two points and stay in the race of the playoffs. DC remain bit more confident on the back of two consecutive wins. Aiden Markram’s Orange Army will have a chance to avenge the Hyderabad defeat. The match will start at 7:30 after the toss at 7. It will be interesting to see whether the toss winner chooses to bowl first or not.

Catch all the live action of SRH vs DC match from Arun Jaitley stadium here:

Live Updates