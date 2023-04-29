IPL 2023, SRH vs DC Live Score: Can Orange Army avenge Hyderabad defeat?

SRH vs DC IPL T20 Match Live Score: It’s not a match, it is a critical chance for both Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad to keep their hopes alive in this season of the Indian Premier League. This is the second encounter between DC and SRH. In the last match on Monday, DC had beaten SRH by 7 runs.
Indian Premier League, 2023Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 29 April 2023
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 40 ) Match begins at 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT)
Both teams are at the bottom of the IPL points tables and the winner of the IPL match 40 would have a chance to take two points and stay in the race of the playoffs. DC remain bit more confident on the back of two consecutive wins. Aiden Markram’s Orange Army will have a chance to avenge the Hyderabad defeat. The match will start at 7:30 after the toss at 7. It will be interesting to see whether the toss winner chooses to bowl first or not.
Catch all the live action of SRH vs DC match from Arun Jaitley stadium here:
Aiden Markram (skipper), Kartik Tyagi, Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Marco Jansen, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Glenn Phillips, Samarth Vyas, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Sanvir Singh, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Hello and very warm welcome to everyone to our live coverage of DC vs SRH match 40. The action begins at 7:30 pm at Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national Capital.