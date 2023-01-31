India’s Deepti Sharma climbs to second spot in women’s T20 ICC ranking

In another major boost for women’s cricket in India, star all-rounder Deepti Sharma has climbed to second spot in the T20I bowling rankings released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday.

As per the ranking, she is also close to England’s Sophie Ecclestone, who is at the top of the ranking by 26 points. While Ecclestone has 763 points, Sharma has 737. It may be noted that Sharma is currently leading the wicket-taker’s list in the ongoing tri-series in South Africa with nine wickets.

The third position is held by South African spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba with 732 points. With points so close in top three positions, both Sharma and Mlaba are in the race to grab the top position in the shortest format of the game.

Apart from Sharma, another spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad’s rank has also improved. From the previous 18th position, she has moved on to 14th.

Similarly, Australian fast bowler Megan Schutt has moved to fifth position from the previous sixth, and England’s fast bowler Katherine Sciver-Brunt, earned sixth position.

Recently, the ICC had announced the women’s team for the year 2022 in the ODI format. While the world cricket body named Harmanpreet Kaur the captain, it also included Smriti Mandhana and Renuka Singh in the squad.

The ICC had also announced a men’s T20 team for 2022, that included India’s atar players Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav, while Smriti Mandhana, Renuka Singh and Deepti Sharma, were also included in the women’s team along with Richa Ghosh.

While former Indian captain Virat Kohli scored 781 runs last year with a massive strike rate of 138.23 in 2022, Hardik Pandya too scored 607 runsin 2022 with a strike rate of 145.91, with the help of two half-centuries. The all-rounder also took 20 wickets, with a good economy of 8.50.

Mandhana too scored 594 runs with a strike rate of 133.48 while playing throughout the year.