India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup: When and where to watch this firecracker of a match!

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match has doubled the excitement of celebrating Diwali. Today, India will face Pakistan for the T20 world cup at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Rohit Sharma will lead India against Pakistan’s Babar Azam in their opening match of the T20 World Cup.

Both teams will play in front of around one lakh spectators at the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground. This will be the first match between India and Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup, and there is no doubt that both teams will try their best to win. The Indian team is looking forward to avenge the defeat in the last T20 World Cup.

When and Where to Watch?

The highly anticipated match encounter between India and Pakistan will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1 PM. The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network and you can catch the live stream at Disney+ Hotstar.

Probable X1

According to cricketaddictor, the India team will probably have Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Chahal, Mohammad Shami/Harshal Patel, and Arashdeep Singh. Pakistan, on the other hand, may have Mohammed Rizwan, Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shan Masood, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf.

