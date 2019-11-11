India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I: Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer star in series victory

Chahar’s hat trick came in the final over of the match helping India seal the series.

Deepak Chahar’s brilliant bowling that included a hat-trick and fifties from Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul helped India beat Bangladesh in the final match of the T20 series at Nagpur on Sunday. Deepak Chahar produced his best performance taking 6 wickets for 7 runs in 3.2 overs. Chahar is the first Indian bowler to get a hat-trick in the shortest format of the game. Chahar’s hat trick came in the final over of the match helping India seal the series. He kept things tight and made sure that the Bangladeshi batsmen had to work hard for their runs initially. Chahar in his spell bowled 14 dot balls stifling Bangladesh’s run chase.

Put in to bat first after Bangladesh won the toss, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer batted beautifully to help India reach 174 after captain Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan fell cheaply. Rahul smashed 52 off 35 balls with 7 boundaries. However, it was Shreyas Iyer’s 62 off 33 balls which helped India pose a competitive total. His innings was studded with 5 sixes and 3 fours.

Shivam Dube also produced a decent bowling performance taking the crucial wicket of top scorer Mohammad Naim (81) when it looked like he would take the visiting team home easily. Dube also removed the dangerous Mushfiqur Rahim who failed to open his account. Dube ended with figures of 3 for 30 in his quota of 4 overs.

India will play a two-match Test series against Bangladesh which begins from 14 November. The first Test will be played in Indore. The second one at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens will be a day-night match. Indian captain Virat Kohli will return to the side after a break as the team looks to solidify its position on the points table for the Test championship.

India Test Squad against Bangladesh: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill.