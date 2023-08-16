ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Registration begins; here’s how to book cricket match tickets

Exciting news for cricket fans, the International Cricket Council has begun registration of tickets for the ODI World Cup 2023, which is set to take place between the months of October and November across 12 Indian cities. Fans can now register for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 tickets to secure their spot at experiencing the joy of cricket in the one-day format.

The ICC on Monday (August 15) asked the fans and the people interested in watching the matches in the stadium to register. It may be noted the ICC is set to decide on the ticket holders by lottery if they receive an overwhelming number of interest for the matches in the ODI World Cup 2023.

“Fans can now register for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 tickets to secure their spot at experiencing the joy of cricket in one day. Starting today on Indian Independence Day, fans can now register for tickets, enabling them to receive on-sale news first ahead of tickets going on sale on 25 August,” the ICC wrote in a press release.

As the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 approaches the excitement among cricket enthusiasts is reaching a fever pitch. This prestigious event, which will be hosted by India this year, promises thrilling matches and unforgettable moments.

The ICC also took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce the registration for World Cup 2023 tickets.

🎟️ #CWC23 Ticket sales



🔹 25 August: Non-India warm-up matches and all non-India event matches

🔹 30 August: India matches at Guwahati and Trivandrum

🔹 31 August: India matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune

🔹 1 September: India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai

🔹 2… pic.twitter.com/GgrWMoIFfA — ICC (@ICC) August 15, 2023

This is a golden opportunity for those who are eager to be part of the action and witness history unfold on the cricketing stage.

ODI World Cup 2023 key dates

August 25: Non-India warm-up matches and all non-India event matches

August 30: India matches at Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram

August 31: India matches at Chennai, Delhi, and Pune

September 1: India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow, and Mumbai

September 2: India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata

September 3: India matches at Ahmedabad

September 15: Semi Finals and Final

India vs Pakistan World Cup match

It may be noted that the clash between India and Pakistan was originally slated to take place in Ahmedabad on October 15, but the date of the clash has been revised. The mega clash will now be held at the same venue on October 14.

A total of 10 teams will fight for the big prize in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. India will play 9 games during the league stage- one against every other team. Team India has a lot of expectations riding on them, given how the last three ODI World Cups have been won by the home team.