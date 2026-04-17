As IPL 2026 reaches the middle stage all eyes will be on the Narendra Modi Stadium this Friday for Match 25. Gujarat Titans will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in what looks like a well-balanced and smart contest between two strong teams.

Gujarat Titans are coming into this match full of confidence. They recently beat Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets and seem to be in great form. Captain Shubman Gill is playing really well and recently scored a calm half-century, answering questions about his strike rate.

At the top, Jos Buttler is also back in form making their start in the powerplay very dangerous. In bowling Prasidh Krishna has been outstanding and currently holds the Purple Cap using his bounce to trouble batters.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders are looking to get back on track. Their spin pair of Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine is still one of the best in controlling runs in the middle overs.

However, their bowling at the end has not always been consistent. KKR will depend a lot on Rinku Singh to finish strongly, especially on a big ground like Ahmedabad. If they can handle GT’s fast bowlers early on they will have a good chance in the match.

How To Watch GT vs KKR on TV?

In India, Star Sports Network is the official TV broadcaster for IPL 2026. To watch every ball live you can choose from different channels based on the language you prefer.

Fans can watch the match live on Star Sports on TV. and can also choose their preferred language like Bhojpuri, Haryanvi, Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, or Kannada from the settings.

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Official TV Channels

English: Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports Select 1 & 2

Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports Select 1 & 2 Hindi: Star Sports 1 Hindi SD & HD

Star Sports 1 Hindi SD & HD Regional Languages: Star Sports 1 Tamil

Star Sports:1 Telugu

Star Sports: 1 Kannada

Ultra High Definition: Star Sports 4K (available on select DTH platforms like Tata Play and Airtel Digital TV)

How to watch GT vs KK for free in India?

The match will be streamed online on JioHotstar, which is now the official digital platform after the merger of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar.

Streaming isn’t completely free for everyone this year, but many telecom companies are offering a JioHotstar subscription with their plans.

For Jio users you can open the MyJio app and check the “My Subscriptions” section. Many prepaid plans both monthly and yearly now come with a JioHotstar Mobile or Super plan included.

If you’re using Airtel or Vi, some of their special “OTT bundle” recharges also give you access to the platform for as long as your plan is active.

While premium features on JioHotstar usually need a subscription, many users can still watch the match for “free” using telecom offers.

For Reliance Jio users: Open the MyJio app and check the “Cricket Plans.” Jio usually offers plans starting from around ₹79 to ₹101, which give you data along with 30 days of IPL live streaming on your mobile.

For Airtel users: Airtel also has “Data + OTT” plans. Some data add-on packs (around ₹100 to ₹195) come with a free mobile subscription to JioHotstar during the IPL season.

For Vodafone Idea (Vi) users: Vi offers special packs like “Hero Unlimited” or plans around ₹175. These plans give access to IPL matches through the Vi Movies & TV app or by logging into JioHotstar.

How to Live Stream today’s IPL match featuring GT vs KKR in the world

Note: In Bangladesh, JioStar has reportedly ended its direct agreement, so fans should check local listings for Gazi TV (GTV) or the Toffee app for potential coverage updates.

Pakistan: Fans can stream the match legally via the Tapmad TV or Tamasha apps

Bangladesh: The match is available on Gazi TV (GTV) and digitally through the Toffee or Rabbithole platforms.

USA & Canada: Willow TV is the official broadcaster, available via Sling TV and Fubo.

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Cricket will air the match live; streaming is available on the Sky Go app.

MENA: CricLife on TV and StarzPlay for online streaming.

Australia: Catch the action on Fox Cricket or stream via Kayo Sports.