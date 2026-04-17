As Match 25 of IPL 2026 gets closer all eyes are on the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. On Friday, April 17, the Gujarat Titans (GT) took on the 3 times Champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) .In their last game Gujarat Titans have been in good form in their recent matches. In their last game they comfortably beat Lucknow Super Giants by chasing a target of 165 without much trouble. Their batting looked solid and confident while the bowlers did a decent job to keep the opposition under control.

Before that they also won an exciting match against Delhi Capitals where they successfully defended a big total in a high-scoring game. Overall GT seem to be gaining momentum and are finding the right mix in both batting and bowling.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders are having a tough season so far. In their last match they lost to Chennai Super Kings by 32 runs continuing their poor run. Their batting struggled again as they failed to chase a good total.

KKR have now lost several matches in a row and are still looking for their first win this season. Both their batting and bowling have been inconsistent which is a big concern for the team going into this match.

As the match is set to be played on Friday 17 April, one question is on everyone’s mind: who will win? To get an idea, we asked different Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbots, including ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude for their predictions. Chatbots have given a slight edge to the Gujarat Titans (GT).

GT vs KKR AI prediction: Gemini favours GT, says win probability is 60.5%

Google Gemini: The statistical edge

Gemini slightly favors GT, giving them a 60.5% chance to win. This is mainly because of their strong batting power.

Shubman Gill has a great record against LSG scoring 271 runs in 7 matches and players like Jos Buttler are in excellent form recently smashing 60 runs off just 37 balls against LSG.

Because of this, Gemini believes GT middle order could be too strong for Kolkata Knight Riders to handle especially on the Home stadium.

GT vs KKR AI prediction: ChatGPT predicts RR to win probability 58%

ChatGPT Prediction: The “Momentum” Factor

ChatGPT thinks Gujarat Titans are more likely to win because they are in good form right now. It points to Shubman Gill’s strong batting and the advantage of playing at home in Ahmedabad as the main reasons.

For Kolkata Knight Riders to win, they would need something unexpected—like a big performance from their middle-order batters to handle Gujarat’s tight and disciplined bowling.

GT vs KKR Claude AI prediction: Claude Predicts GT to win probability 55%

Claude: The “Tactical Turnaround”

Claude is also most confident about GT winning, giving them a 55% chance. This is based on their recent form. GT is coming off a big win by 7 wickets against LSG.

Claude believes that if Kolkata Knight Riders don’t take at least 3 wickets in the powerplay GT’s strong momentum could help them win the match.

ALSO READ Ex-Indian Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan gets MHA nod to receive foreign funding after ED summons

AI Match Winner Predictions: Gemini vs. ChatGPT vs. Claude

AI Model Predicted Winner Probability Key Insight Gemini Gujarat Titans 60.5% The Home Fortress: Cites GT’s strong record in Ahmedabad and Prasidh Krishna’s lethal form (10 wickets in 4 games) as the primary edge over a winless KKR. ChatGPT Gujarat Titans 58.0% Batting Rhythm: Focuses on the “Gill-Buttler” factor. Shubman Gill (165 runs) and Jos Buttler (176 runs) provide a top-order stability that KKR’s inconsistent bowling has struggled to contain. Claude Gujarat Titans 55.0% Psychological Barrier: Notes KKR’s current 5-match winless streak and reliance on individual brilliance (like Rahane) rather than collective unit performance, favoring GT’s balanced squad.

Final Verdict

Across all 3 models, the Gujarat Titans are heavy favorites. KKR’s reliance on Rahane and Narine isn’t enough to counter the balanced attack of Gill, Rashid, and Prasidh Krishna.

But Chat GPT still believes Kolkata Knight Riders have 42% of chances to win

Kolkata Knight Riders: 42% chance to win

It’s not a huge gap, just a slight edge to Gujarat because of their overall balance and consistency. But a 42% chance for KKR still means they’re very much in the game especially if they get a strong start or one big performance.

Predicted Winner: Gujarat Titans Expected Score Range: 170-190