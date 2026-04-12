Chennai Super Kings (CSK) secured their first points of IPL 2026 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) by 23 runs. The win moves CSK to 9th place on the points table, while Delhi Capitals slip to 4th following their second consecutive defeat.

How did CSK win their first match of IPL 2026 against DC?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) secured their first win of IPL 2026 by defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) by 23 runs at Chepauk. The victory was anchored by Sanju Samson, who smashed an unbeaten 115 off 56 balls—the first century of the season. Defensively, Jamie Overton delivered the season’s best bowling figures of 4/18, including a clinical 19th over where he conceded only 4 runs and dismissed a dangerous Tristan Stubbs (60).

1. The Batter: Sanju Samson’s 115 (56)*

After scoring just 22 runs in his first three outings, Sanju Samson recorded the first century of the 2026 season. Despite the knock, Samson currently sits 9th in the Orange Cap race with 137 total runs.

The Knock: 115* off 56 balls ( SR: 205.36 ), featuring 15 fours and 4 sixes.

115* off 56 balls ( ), featuring 15 fours and 4 sixes. Historical Milestone: Samson is now the first player to score centuries for three different IPL franchises (DD, RR, and CSK) and the first CSK keeper to hit an IPL ton.

Samson is now the first player to score centuries for three different IPL franchises (DD, RR, and CSK) and the first CSK keeper to hit an IPL ton. The Stand: He anchored a 113-run partnership with debutant Ayush Mhatre (59), propelling CSK to 212/2.

2. The Noor Pivot: The 15th Over Turnaround

The match reached a critical juncture in the 15th over of the chase. Delhi’s Ashutosh Sharma hit CSK’s lone specialist spinner, Noor Ahmad, for a six on the fourth ball, threatening to seize momentum.

The Advice: Samson held a mid-pitch consultation with the young Afghan spinner to adjust his length.

Samson held a mid-pitch consultation with the young Afghan spinner to adjust his length. The Result: On the very next ball (15.5), Ashutosh (19) mistimed a heave to deep mid-wicket and was caught. The breakthrough halted a dangerous surge and re-established CSK’s control.

3. The Bowler: Jamie Overton’s 19th-Over “Kill”

With DC needing 32 runs from the final 12 balls, a set Tristan Stubbs (60 off 38) remained the primary threat. Jamie Overton was tasked with the 19th over and delivered the definitive match-winning spell.

The Over: Overton conceded just 4 runs in the penultimate over, effectively ending the chase.

Overton conceded just in the penultimate over, effectively ending the chase. The Decisive Blow: On the third ball of the over (18.3), Overton dismissed Stubbs, caught at mid-off by Noor Ahmad.

On the third ball of the over (18.3), Overton dismissed Stubbs, caught at mid-off by Noor Ahmad. Match Figures: 4.0 Overs | 18 Runs | 4 Wickets (Econ: 4.50). Overton now holds the best bowling figures of the 2026 season.

CSK vs DC: Match Snapshot