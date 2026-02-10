PAK vs USA Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: The United States of America (USA) were beaten by Pakistan (PAK) by 32 runs in match 10 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo, Sri Lanka, held on (February 10, 2026). With this, Men in Green are now at the top of Group A, ahead of India. [Check the full scorecard here]
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, 2026
Pakistan
190/9 (20.0)
USA
158/8 (20.0)
Match Ended ( Day – Match 12 )
Pakistan beat USA by 32 runs
PAK vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026: What happened in the match at SSC, Colombo?
Shubham Ranjane was the only United States batter that stood tall against the Pakistan attack, hitting a fifty. The US openers gave a good start, adding 32 runs in the first four overs to put pressure on the Pakistani side. However, once the spinners came in, it was way too much to handle.
Eventually USA could only reach 158/9, losing the match by 32 runs. Usman Tariq was the best Pakistan bowler, ending his spell with figures of 3/27.
Earlier, Babar Azam scored for 46 while Sahibzada Farhan scored 72 as his team posted 190/9. Pakistan lost their last five wickets in overs 19 and 20. Pakistan came off a shaky win against the Netherlands, while the USA had pushed India to the brink in their first game.
T20 World Cup 2026, Group A Points Table
|Rank
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|Pakistan
|2
|2
|0
|4
|+0.932
|2
|India
|1
|1
|0
|2
|+1.450
|3
|Netherlands
|2
|1
|1
|2
|+0.356
|4
|Namibia
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-1.033
|5
|USA
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-1.525
Pakistan vs USA Playing 11
Pakistan Playing 11: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Tariq, Abrar Ahmed.
USA Playing 11: Andries Gous(w), Shayan Jahangir, Monank Patel(c), Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ehsan Adil, Saurabh Netravalkar
PAK vs USA Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026
The Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup match at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo can be followed here at Financialexpress.com. In case you want to live stream, you can do that at JioHotstar and can watch the live telecast at Star Sports Network.
Pakistan vs USA Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Follow the game from Group A that took place at SSC, Colombo.
LIVE SCORE PAK vs USA: The Caravan of T20 World Cup 2026 continues
Thanks for tuning in into the PAK vs USA game as the Men in Green beat US by 32 runs to climb to the top of the points table in group A.
However, the caravan of the T20 World Cup 2026 continues. Tomorrow, two very important games take place as West Indies take on England Afghanistan face South Africa.
Stay tuned to Financialexpress.com for all the news and views from the world.
LIVE SCORE PAK vs USA: Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha says 'we do things differently'
Salman Ali Agha, the Pakistan skipper was all jolly after his team's 32-run win over the USA, saying, "I always smile. When have you seen me not smile? (laughs). Clinical win. Last game we didn't bat well in the middle overs, but today we did. Once we scored 190, we knew we could defend that. I would've batted first after winning the toss. With the kind of bowling we have, we know we can win even with 160-170."
"We are Pakistan, we do things differently to the world (about wanting to bat first). We're comfortable with chasing as well. Our batting order is flexible. First three will probably go in the same order but we're flexible after that. We have finishers who can go early if we don't get too many wickets at first. But if you get early wickets, we still have a batter who can go and obviously take the game to the deep and then allow the finishers to come and finish the game as well. Always room for improvement. We like to bowl well in powerplay. In patches we were good, but we can be more clinical," he added.
LIVE SCORE PAK vs USA: US captain Monaank Patel lauds bowlers
Monaank Patel, the US skipper, lauded his bowlers, saying that they did good work. Speaking in the post match presentation ceremony, he said, "We bowled decent in the powerplay but didn't bowl well in the middle overs. Came back in the last four overs where the pacers bowled well. We were still in the game with 190. Played well in the powerplay but couldn't show intent in the middle overs. While batting we didn't show intent."
"Their spinners were not giving enough pace and it was hard to hit the boundary options. We panicked a bit and that cost us the game. We've been playing really good cricket since the last 12-15 months. Coming here for the second game, we were confident enough. Just small mistakes in the game. Want to make sure we finish this World Cup strong with two wins. It's not easy playing at different venues. Now we'll go to Chennai. We'll have one session there. Will work hard to come back stronger," Patel added.
LIVE SCORE PAK vs USA: What did the Player of the Match Sahibzada Farhan say?
Speaking in the post match presentation ceremony, Sahibzada Farhan, the Player of the Match said, "The way we practiced yesterday, the ball was coming onto my bat really well in the nets. I had already told yesterday that I was getting a good feeling for today’s match. I was confident. I even said, I will finish the match in a way that earns me the Player of the Match award. I’ve set a personal target for myself, to win at least two to three Player of the Match awards in this World Cup. I felt this pitch was much better."
"The ball was coming nicely onto the bat. As openers, the role for me and Saim Ayub is always to utilize the powerplay properly. I naturally play an attacking brand of cricket. Ayub got the start today but was a bit unlucky. My thinking was to continue playing my natural game because in T20 cricket, as an opener, you have to play that way. That’s the role given to us by the captain, to keep the attack on in the first six overs. We’ll go in with the same mindset as we did in our previous matches against India, including the Asia Cup. We’ll try to stay positive and play attacking cricket," he added.
LIVE SCORE PAK vs USA: USA 158/8 (20); The United States' innings summary
Shubham Ranjane was the only United States batter that stood tall against the Pakistan attack, hitting a fifty. The US openers gave a good start, adding 32 runs in the first four overs to put pressure on the Pakistani side.
However, once the spinners came in, it was way too much to handle. Eventually USA could only reach 158/9, losing the match by 32 runs. Usman Tariq was the best Pakistan bowler, ending his spell with figures of 3/27.
LIVE SCORE PAK vs USA: USA 158/8 (20); Pakistan win by 32 runs
Two singles and a dot ball after the Ranjane wicket and the match comes to an end as Pakistan win the match by 32 runs and go to the top of the group A points table.
USA lose by 32 runs
Current Run Rate (CRR): 7.9
Required Run Rate (RR): NA
LIVE SCORE PAK vs USA: USA 156/8 (19.3); Shubham Ranjane out after fifty
Four!! That would be fifty for the US batter Shubham Ranjane as he hits a four past the covers.
Wicket!! That would be the first wicket of his 100th T20I for Shaheen Afridi as he gets Shubham Ranjane plumb in front of the wicket and has the last laugh.
The on-field call was reviewed and the on-field call stays.
LIVE SCORE PAK vs USA: USA 152/7 (19); Usman Tariq picks two wickets, misses hat-trick
Usman Tariq has removed Harmeet Singh and Mohammad Mohsin even before the last over of the United States' innings begins. He is on a hat-trick here an nearly got it as van Schalkwyk went for the long heave, but could not connect.
USA need 39 more runs to win
Current Run Rate (CRR): 8.0
Required Run Rate (RR): 39
LIVE SCORE PAK vs USA: USA 149/5 (18); Shubham Ranjane hits Afridi for back-to-back sixes
Shubham Ranjane has got going here and he is taking SHAHEEN Afridi to the cleaners, hitting him for back-to-back sixes. Harmeet Singh also hits Afridi for a four.
USA need 42 more runs to win
Current Run Rate (CRR): 8.2
Required Run Rate (RR): 21
LIVE SCORE PAK vs USA: USA 130/5 (17); Abrar gets Krishnamurthy
Sanjay Krishnamurthy, who has had a great MLC and came in with lot of promise, has failed here, getting out for a duck off two balls. Abrar Ahmed has his wicket.
USA need 61 more runs to win
Current Run Rate (CRR): 7.6
Required Run Rate (RR): 20.1
LIVE SCORE PAK vs USA: USA 123/4 (16); Tariq has Milind Kumar out
Usman Tariq strikes and breaks the stand, getting Milind Kumar out.
USA need 68 more runs to win
Current Run Rate (CRR): 7.6
Required Run Rate (RR): 16.2
LIVE SCORE PAK vs USA: USA 111/3 (15); 100 up for the United States
Abrar Ahmed comes into the attack and has been hit for 12 runs as United States have bring up their 100.
USA need 80 more runs to win
Current Run Rate (CRR): 7.4
Required Run Rate (RR): 16
LIVE SCORE PAK vs USA: USA 99/3 (14); 7 from Tariq over
7 runs have come from the Usman Tariq over and a drinks have been called here at SSC.
USA need 92 more runs to win
Current Run Rate (CRR): 7.07
Required Run Rate (RR): 15.1
LIVE SCORE PAK vs USA: USA 92/3 (13); Ranjane smashes Shadab for SIX
Shubham Ranajane has blasted Shadab Khan for a six here as this is one of the best overs after a big lull. 13 runs come off the this over.
USA need 99 more runs to win
Current Run Rate (CRR): 7.01
Required Run Rate (RR): 14.1
LIVE SCORE PAK vs USA: USA 79/3 (12); Usman Tariq into the attack
Usman Taqriq has been brought into the attack and he concedes five runs first up.
USA need 112 more runs to win
Current Run Rate (CRR): 6.5
Required Run Rate (RR): 13.6
LIVE SCORE PAK vs USA: USA 74/3 (11); Shadab has his second, removes Jahangir
Shadab Khan has his second wicket as he has removed Shayan Jahangir and the Pakistani team are now feeling comfortable with US three down and scoring slowly.
USA need 117 more runs to win
Current Run Rate (CRR): 6.7
Required Run Rate (RR): 12.7
LIVE SCORE PAK vs USA: USA 68/2 (10); Finally a four
So finally an over which has a boundary here. Shayan Jahangir has hit a four here.
USA need 123 more runs to win
Current Run Rate (CRR): 6.8
Required Run Rate (RR): 12.3
And the spinners are just not letting the US batters score here as Shadab Khan has now bowled a brilliant over here, going only for three runs.
And he has a wicket too.
USA need 131 more runs to win
Current Run Rate (CRR): 6.6
Required Run Rate (RR): 12.1
LIVE SCORE PAK vs USA: USA 57/1 (08); 3 from Nawaz over
Suddenly the brakes have been out on here by the Pakistan spinners as they are going for less than run a ball here.
USA need 134 more runs to win
Current Run Rate (CRR): 7.1
Required Run Rate (RR): 11.2
LIVE SCORE PAK vs USA: USA 54/1 (07); Shadab Khan into the attack
Shadab Khan is into the attack and he has gone for just four runs in his first over.
USA need 137 more runs to win
Current Run Rate (CRR): 7.7
Required Run Rate (RR): 10.5
LIVE SCORE PAK vs USA: USA 50/1 (06); Shayan Jahangir hits Six
Shayan Jahangir goes big and connects it well to hit a six off the bowling of Abrar Ahmed. Fifty comes up for the US side.
USA need 141 more runs to win
Current Run Rate (CRR): 8.3
Required Run Rate (RR): 10.1
LIVE SCORE PAK vs USA: USA 42/1 (05); Muhammad Nawaz gets Gous
Muhammad Nawaz gets the big wicket of Andries Gous as USA lose their opener and the Pakistani team are now making inroads into the US system.
USA need 149 more runs to win
Current Run Rate (CRR): 8.4
Required Run Rate (RR): 9.9
LIVE SCORE PAK vs USA: USA 32/0 (04); Abrar Ahmed keeps things quiet
Abrar Ahmed has been brought into the attack and he has kept things quiet here, going for just four runs.
USA need 159 more runs to win
Current Run Rate (CRR): 8.0
Required Run Rate (RR): 9.9
LIVE SCORE PAK vs USA: USA 28/0 (03); 8 from Afridi over
Shaheen Afridi, bowling his second over in his 100th T20I remains wicketless as he has gone for eight runs.
USA need 163 more runs to win
Current Run Rate (CRR): 9.3
Required Run Rate (RR): 9.8
LIVE SCORE PAK vs USA: USA 20/0 (02); Saim Ayub hit for a six
Saim Ayub has come into the attack and he has been hit for a six and a total of 11 runs as well.
USA need 171 more runs to win
Current Run Rate (CRR): 10
Required Run Rate (RR): 9
LIVE SCORE PAK vs USA: USA 9/0 (01); Great start from Gous
Andries Gous has got going and he has hit two fours back to back against Shaheen Afridi.
USA need 182 more runs to win
Current Run Rate (CRR): 9
Required Run Rate (RR): 9.5
LIVE SCORE PAK vs USA: Pakistan 190/9 (20); Three wickets and 11 from the over to finish the innings
A wicket, two leg byes and a run-out. This is just reckless batting from Pakistan as they have now lost eight wickets. And their last five wickets have come in the last two overs.
Six!! Shaheen Afridi smashes a six and then tries to run three and the non-striker has got run-out without facing a ball.
Current Run Rate (CRR): 9.5
LIVE SCORE PAK vs USA: Pakistan 179/6 (19); Double wicket over for van Schalkwyk
Wicket!! Shadab Khan would have to depart as Shadley van Schalkwyk has his third wicket.
Wicket!! Dropped on the previous ball by the same fielder, Saurabh Netravalkar was Mohammad Nawaz. And then he catches the second one and Faheem Ashraf is out.
Just six runs and two wickets from the over for van Schalkwyk
Current Run Rate (CRR): 9.4
If Pakistan want to post 200, Required Run Rate: 21
LIVE SCORE PAK vs USA: Pakistan 173/4 (18); Shadab tears into Ehsan Adil
This has been one fine over for Pakistan as Shadab Khan has hit three back-to-back fours and then taken two runs and with one off the final ball, 16 runs come off the 18th over.
Current Run Rate (CRR): 9.1
If Pakistan want to post 200, Required Run Rate: 13.5
LIVE SCORE PAK vs USA: Pakistan 157/4 (17); Shadab, Nawaz get going
Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz, the two spin bowling all-rounders of Pakistan get going as they collect 12 runs from the 17th over to get Pakistan past 150.
Current Run Rate (CRR): 9.23
If Pakistan want to post 200, Required Run Rate: 14.1