PAK vs USA Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: The United States of America (USA) were beaten by Pakistan (PAK) by 32 runs in match 10 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo, Sri Lanka, held on (February 10, 2026). With this, Men in Green are now at the top of Group A, ahead of India. [Check the full scorecard here]

PAK vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026: What happened in the match at SSC, Colombo?

Shubham Ranjane was the only United States batter that stood tall against the Pakistan attack, hitting a fifty. The US openers gave a good start, adding 32 runs in the first four overs to put pressure on the Pakistani side. However, once the spinners came in, it was way too much to handle.



Eventually USA could only reach 158/9, losing the match by 32 runs. Usman Tariq was the best Pakistan bowler, ending his spell with figures of 3/27.

Earlier, Babar Azam scored for 46 while Sahibzada Farhan scored 72 as his team posted 190/9. Pakistan lost their last five wickets in overs 19 and 20. Pakistan came off a shaky win against the Netherlands, while the USA had pushed India to the brink in their first game.

T20 World Cup 2026, Group A Points Table

Rank Team P W L Pts NRR 1 Pakistan 2 2 0 4 +0.932 2 India 1 1 0 2 +1.450 3 Netherlands 2 1 1 2 +0.356 4 Namibia 1 0 1 0 -1.033 5 USA 2 0 2 0 -1.525

Pakistan vs USA Playing 11

Pakistan Playing 11: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Tariq, Abrar Ahmed.

USA Playing 11: Andries Gous(w), Shayan Jahangir, Monank Patel(c), Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ehsan Adil, Saurabh Netravalkar

PAK vs USA Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026

The Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup match at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo can be followed here at Financialexpress.com. In case you want to live stream, you can do that at JioHotstar and can watch the live telecast at Star Sports Network.

