Colombo Weather Updates, India vs Pakistan: The T20 World Cup 2026 clash between India and Pakistan were to be disturbed by rain. But in the end, there was no rain as India reigned supreme by beating Pakistan by 61 runs at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The match held a lot of weight because it had been the center of attraction after Pakistan threatened to pull out and then eventually got ready to play it.

Colombo’s Weather Of 15 February: This was what was predicted

Condition: It is currently cloudy in Colombo.

Temperature: Holding steady at 27°C (Feels like 29°C).

Rain Status: Light rain was reported in parts of Colombo this morning.

Humidity: High at 74%, making for sticky conditions for the players.

Match Hour Forecast (7:00 PM IST Start)

Colombo Hourly Rain Update, IND vs PAK

There was a significant “split” in the forecast for the day. While the daytime were to see a high probability of rain, there was a glimmer of hope for the evening. Eventually it did not rain at all.

Afternoon (2 PM – 5 PM): High risk of thunderstorms and scattered showers (approx. 49%–63% chance).

Toss Time (6:30 PM): The probability of precipitation is expected to drop to around 49%.

Match Start (7:00 PM): Forecasters predict a sharp decline in rain chances to just 9% during the game.

Cloud Cover: There is 100% cloud cover throughout the night, which could assist the swing bowlers early on.

IND vs PAK, Colombo Pitch Report: A “Used” Surface for the Big Stage

The match was played on a used pitch—the same one where Zimbabwe stunned Australia just 48 hours ago.

The Surface: It’s a traditional black-soil wicket. Expect a “sticky” nature where the ball might not come onto the bat as easily as players would like.

For the Spinners: This is a certified spinner’s paradise. With the surface already having some wear and tear, bowlers like Kuldeep Yadav and Abrar Ahmed will find significant grip and variable bounce.

For the Pacers: While the swing might be minimal, cutters and change-of-pace deliveries will be lethal. New-ball bowlers will get some zip early on under the lights, but it will slow down quickly.

Toss Strategy: With rain around and a slowing pitch, the captain winning the toss, which was Salman Ali Agha of Pakistan, predictably decided to field first, preferring to have a clear DLS target in mind if the match is shortened.

Live Updates