Colombo Weather Updates, India vs Pakistan: The T20 World Cup 2026 clash between India and Pakistan were to be disturbed by rain. But in the end, there was no rain as India reigned supreme by beating Pakistan by 61 runs at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

ALSO READ

The match held a lot of weight because it had been the center of attraction after Pakistan threatened to pull out and then eventually got ready to play it.

ALSO READ

Colombo’s Weather Of 15 February: This was what was predicted

Condition: It is currently cloudy in Colombo.

Temperature: Holding steady at 27°C (Feels like 29°C).

Rain Status: Light rain was reported in parts of Colombo this morning.

Humidity: High at 74%, making for sticky conditions for the players.

Match Hour Forecast (7:00 PM IST Start)

ALSO READ

Colombo Hourly Rain Update, IND vs PAK

There was a significant “split” in the forecast for the day. While the daytime were to see a high probability of rain, there was a glimmer of hope for the evening. Eventually it did not rain at all.

Afternoon (2 PM – 5 PM): High risk of thunderstorms and scattered showers (approx. 49%–63% chance).

Toss Time (6:30 PM): The probability of precipitation is expected to drop to around 49%.

Match Start (7:00 PM): Forecasters predict a sharp decline in rain chances to just 9% during the game.

Cloud Cover: There is 100% cloud cover throughout the night, which could assist the swing bowlers early on.

ALSO READ

IND vs PAK, Colombo Pitch Report: A “Used” Surface for the Big Stage

The match was played on a used pitch—the same one where Zimbabwe stunned Australia just 48 hours ago.

The Surface: It’s a traditional black-soil wicket. Expect a “sticky” nature where the ball might not come onto the bat as easily as players would like.

For the Spinners: This is a certified spinner’s paradise. With the surface already having some wear and tear, bowlers like Kuldeep Yadav and Abrar Ahmed will find significant grip and variable bounce.

For the Pacers: While the swing might be minimal, cutters and change-of-pace deliveries will be lethal. New-ball bowlers will get some zip early on under the lights, but it will slow down quickly.

Toss Strategy: With rain around and a slowing pitch, the captain winning the toss, which was Salman Ali Agha of Pakistan, predictably decided to field first, preferring to have a clear DLS target in mind if the match is shortened.

Live Updates

Colombo Weather Highlights Updates, IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Follow all rain related news here

22:43 (IST) 15 Feb 2026

India vs Pakistan Colombo Weather On 15 Feb Updates: No rain, but India reign supreme

Eventually as things have turned out, there was no rain as India reigned supreme, extending their domination over Pakistan to 8-1 in the World Cups after winning the match by 61 runs.

21:12 (IST) 15 Feb 2026

India vs Pakistan Colombo Weather On 15 Feb Updates: Rain, no rain, Ishan was raining

Ishan Kishan was going all guns blazing and it rained fours and sixes while he batted.

Here's how he broke the records of Yuvraj Singh and Virat Kohli during his knock.

20:30 (IST) 15 Feb 2026

Colombo Weather Today Update, IND vs PAK: It was supposed to rain by this time

According to BBC weather, it was supposed to rain at this time, but it is raining sixes at the ground as India aim for 200.

19:25 (IST) 15 Feb 2026

India vs Pakistan Colombo Weather On 15 Feb Updates: The focus shifts to handshake

Now that the weather is stable, the focus has shifted to handshakes at the moment. Here's what people are saying.

19:09 (IST) 15 Feb 2026

India vs Pakistan Colombo Weather On 15 Feb Updates: The rain gods are smiling

The rain gods have decided that they are going to smile so far as the Indian team is underway and they are making things better for the fans and players in the middle.

18:44 (IST) 15 Feb 2026

Colombo Weather Today Update, IND vs PAK: Toss escapes the wrath of weather gods

The toss was lucky enough to escape the wrath of the weather gods as Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha won it and opted to bowl first.

The Indian team made two changes. Get to know more about it here.

Follow the match and it's scorecard here.

18:20 (IST) 15 Feb 2026

Colombo Weather Today Update, IND vs PAK: The big arrival for the biggest game

Here's how team Indian arrived at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo before the start of the big game.

18:12 (IST) 15 Feb 2026

India vs Pakistan Colombo Weather On 15 Feb Updates: Hanumankind is in town

The big stepper Hanumankind is at Colombo and he is making sure that nothing stops him, not the rain not the winds and not he Colombo weather.

18:07 (IST) 15 Feb 2026

India vs Pakistan Colombo Weather On 15 Feb Updates: So far so good in Colombo

It has been going all well in Colombo as rain doesn't seem to be bothering anybody here.

17:37 (IST) 15 Feb 2026

Colombo Weather Today Update, IND vs PAK: Evening Update (5:36 PM IST)

Overcast Skies Persist; Groundstaff on High Alert

Status: Cloudy

Temperature: 27°C (Feels like 30°C)

Humidity: 79%

Wind: 8 mph (Northeast)

Rain Chance: 14% (Current) | 20% (Daytime High)

Despite the heavy cloud cover at the R. Premadasa Stadium, the rain has stayed away for the last several hours. Both teams are currently on the field for final warm-ups as the 6:30 PM toss approaches.

17:20 (IST) 15 Feb 2026

Colombo Weather Today Update, IND vs PAK: Sprit of the game alive in Colombo's gloomy weather

The spirit of the game might not be alive among players, but it sure is among the fans.

17:05 (IST) 15 Feb 2026

Colombo Weather Today Update, IND vs PAK: The sun is still shining

The people at Colombo are updating that there is no issue at all with the weather even as the live coverage of the game moves back to India where USA are playing Namibia.

16:47 (IST) 15 Feb 2026

India vs Pakistan Colombo Weather On 15 Feb Updates: It's time for the rains to kick in

The rain is supposed to start at 5 pm IST. And it is Grok approved by the way.

16:29 (IST) 15 Feb 2026
India vs Pakistan Colombo Weather On 15 Feb Updates: Clouds there, but no rain

There is no rain as of now, although the crowds remain gloomy above the ground. The players are already practicing in the middle.

16:11 (IST) 15 Feb 2026

India vs Pakistan Colombo Weather On 15 Feb Updates: The weather is exactly the right mix of everything

Here's the latest update from the weather of Colombo.

15:59 (IST) 15 Feb 2026

Colombo Weather Today Update, IND vs PAK: Live visuals show no rain so far

The live visuals on the TV show that the Indian team inspected the pitch and Suryakumar Yadav found himself amused by it.

15:42 (IST) 15 Feb 2026
India vs Pakistan Colombo Weather On 15 Feb Updates: Pre-Match Status

Colombo Skies Darken; Pitch Under Covers

Condition: Cloudy

Temperature: 29°C (Feels like 31°C)

Humidity: 57%

Wind: 12 mph (North)

Rain Chance: 13% (Current) | 20% (Daytime Total)

Live Intel: Groundstaff have the covers ready as cloud density increases over the R. Premadasa Stadium. While the immediate rain threat is low, the "sticky" humidity is expected to assist spinners later today.

15:19 (IST) 15 Feb 2026

Colombo Weather Today Update, IND vs PAK: Colombo in all readiness

The Colombo skies are ready to welcome the two greatest rivals on the cricket field and the view from the stadium looks stunning.

14:58 (IST) 15 Feb 2026

India vs Pakistan Colombo Weather On 15 Feb Updates: For fans at the stadium, keep the Ponchos ready

Wind: 10-15 mph Northwesterly (bringing in cool gusts).

Visibility: Hazy. Floodlights will likely be turned on early due to the thick cloud cover.

Advice: Stay in the covered stands. The drainage at Khetterama is world-class, so don't leave early—the game can restart remarkably fast here!

14:49 (IST) 15 Feb 2026

India vs Pakistan Colombo Weather On 15 Feb Updates: A clear sky so far, no rain in sight

There doesn't seem to be any rain as of now in sight. Whether or not it will continue, one would have to wait and see.

14:38 (IST) 15 Feb 2026

Colombo Weather Today Update, IND vs PAK: Match Time Forecast (7:00 PM IST onwards)

Rain Chances Drop for Game Time

7:00 PM Forecast: Probability falls sharply to 9%.

Condition: 100% Cloud Cover (expect significant swing for Afridi and Bumrah).

Scenario: While the build-up looks wet, the game itself is expected to proceed. We might see a slightly shortened match (15-18 overs) or a full 20-over game if the 5:00 PM showers pass quickly.

Qualification Note: No Reserve Day! If the rain persists, points will be split, sending both teams to the Super 8s.

14:28 (IST) 15 Feb 2026

Colombo Weather Today Update, IND vs PAK: People share great updates from near the stadium

People have assembled near the stadium and are sharing great updates from there. One of them is of no rain.

14:22 (IST) 15 Feb 2026
India vs Pakistan Colombo Weather On 15 Feb Updates: Gloomy updates are back again

Here's an update that the cricket lovers will not really bready for

14:16 (IST) 15 Feb 2026

Colombo Weather Today Update, IND vs PAK: The "Danger Zone" (5:00 PM – 6:30 PM IST)

Pre-Match Warning: Thunderstorms Looming

Forecast: A low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal is pushing moisture into the city.

Rain Probability: 63% – 70%.

Toss Outlook: High risk of a delayed toss. Multiple weather models predict a heavy spell of showers just as the players would normally begin their warm-ups.

Ground Update: Colombo’s legendary drainage system is ready. Even if it pours, the "Blue Brigade" (groundstaff) can ready the field in just 45-60 minutes post-rain.

14:13 (IST) 15 Feb 2026

India vs Pakistan Colombo Weather On 15 Feb Updates: Sun is shining in Colombo?

Apparently, there is sunshine in Colombo

14:05 (IST) 15 Feb 2026

India vs Pakistan Colombo Weather On 15 Feb Updates: If Weather is so tensed, what about the pitch?

Today’s match will be played on a used pitch—the same one where Zimbabwe stunned Australia just 48 hours ago.

The Surface: It’s a traditional black-soil wicket. Expect a “sticky” nature where the ball might not come onto the bat as easily as players would like.

13:59 (IST) 15 Feb 2026
Colombo Weather Today Update, IND vs PAK: The Current Situation (2:00 PM IST)

Humidity Peaks

Status: Dense overcast conditions at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

Temperature: 29°C (Feels like 33°C).

Humidity: 74% — A heavy, sticky afternoon for the groundstaff.

Rain Probability: 49% (Intermittent drizzle reported in nearby areas).

The "covers" are currently on standby. The sky remains a threatening shade of grey, but the main square is still dry.

13:16 (IST) 15 Feb 2026

India vs Pakistan Colombo Weather On 15 Feb Updates: Colombo sky is cloud laden

Here's the latest from Colombo

12:56 (IST) 15 Feb 2026

Colombo Weather Today Update, IND vs PAK: Pakistan winning 55-45, says Imad Wasim

Former Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim feels it is advantage Pakistan.

12:45 (IST) 15 Feb 2026

Colombo Weather Today Update, IND vs PAK: The 2002 Champions Trophy that was washed away by rain

While we are discussing the matter of rain in Colombo, how about we discuss the last time it made even the reserve day wash out?

The Two-Day Final: India vs. Sri Lanka (Champions Trophy, 2002)

This is arguably the most infamous "rain-fail" in cricket history.

The Scenario: India and Sri Lanka reached the final of the ICC Champions Trophy in Colombo.

The Chaos: On the first day (Sept 29), Sri Lanka batted the full 50 overs. Rain arrived just as India began their chase. Per the rules, the match was restarted from scratch on the reserve day.

The Result: Unbelievably, the exact same thing happened! Sri Lanka batted 50 overs again, and rain washed out the match during India's chase. Despite 110 overs of cricket being played over two days, the trophy had to be shared.