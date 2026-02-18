IND vs NED Live Streaming: Cricket fans are getting ready for an exciting match as India take on Netherlands in their last Group A game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Both teams come into this game with different goals and recent performances. India one of the top teams in world cricket will look to stay strong in the tournament while the Netherlands will aim to challenge the giants and prove their strength on the big stage.

India, the defending T20 World Cup champions, have played very well in this tournament. They began with a 29-run win over the USA, and since then their batting and bowling have both looked solid and balanced.

India have won all three of their matches and are leading on Group A with full points. Their top order batters have scored important runs and the bowlers have done a good job of controlling the game especially during the middle overs.

Team India have already qualified for the Super 8s stage and their confidence is very high. Now they will look to keep the winning streak going by defeating the Netherlands.

Netherlands on the other hand, come into this match with mixed performances so far. They played really well in their 7 wicket win over Namibia, showing they can handle pressure while chasing a target. However they also faced a big 93 run loss against the USA which exposed some weaknesses in their team.

Currently placed on the fourth position in Group A with one win and two losses the Dutch team knows that this will be a chance for them to test themselves against the best in the world. To challenge one of the best teams in the world their all-rounders will need to step up more new strategies and to deliver strong match-winning performances.

When and where to watch IND vs NED live streaming

IND vs NED T20 World Cup match will start at 07:00 pm IST on February 18. Catch the live score and real-time commentary on JioHotstar and Star Sports.

How to watch IND vs NED live on Star Sports and HotStar

The match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. The live stream will be available for subscribers on the JioHotstar app.

Netherlands vs India T20 World Cup Squad

India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (Wk), Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (C) , (Wk), Colin Ackermann, Noah Croes, Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Michael Levitt, Zach Lion-Cachet, Max O’Dowd, Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar.