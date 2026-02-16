The Arun Jaitely stadium is all set to witness the Group D match between Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) cricket teams on February 16. The 28th match of the T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 11:00 AM IST and will be the fourth match at the designated venue. Afghanistan, led by Rashid Khan, recently faced a defeat at the hands of South Africa in the second Super Over and is looking for its entry to super 8. They also lost their opening match to New Zealand by five wickets. Similarly, the UAE was defeated by New Zealand in their opening match on February 10. The Blackcaps won the match by 10 wickets.

UAE vs AFG T20 World Cup 2026: weather report

According to AccuWeather, Delhi could see a temperature of 29 degrees Celsius, with wind gusts of 20 km/h. The possibility of rain and thunderstorms is zero, and the sky would be all clear with zero cloud cover.

UAE vs AFG T20 World Cup 2026: Probable playing 11

Afghanistan Playing XI: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Shahidullah Kamal, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

UAE Playing XI: Muhammad Waseem (c), Aryansh Sharma (wk), Alishan Sharafu, Mayank Kumar, Sohaib Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Arfan, Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Rohid Khan

UAE vs AFG T20 World Cup 2026: Squads

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Ishaq, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Abdullah Ahmadzai

United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem (c), Aryansh Sharma (wk), Alishan Sharafu, Mayank Kumar, Sohaib Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Arfan, Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Farooq, Syed Haider