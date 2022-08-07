Commonwealth Games: Indian boxers Amit Panghal, Nitu Ghanghas strike twin gold

Indian boxer Nitu Ghanghas bagged gold in the women’s 48 kg category in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday. Later in the day, India added to its gold tally further with Amit Panghal stepping on the top spot on the podium in the men’s 51 kg category.

Panghal had won silver in the last Commonwealth Games. But he improved on his performance as he out-punched England’s Kiaran MacDonald, the silver medallist in the European Championship, by a 5-0 verdict in the men’s flyweight division.

Despite the height disadvantage, Panghal, the Asian Games gold medallist, was the better pugilist among the two. But the last round saw MacDonald up the ante despite managing a nasty cut.

Nitu, on the other hand, beat English boxer Demie-Jade Resztan, the bronze medallist in the 2019 World Championships, again by a 5-0 unanimous verdict.

The the 21-year-old was competing in her first Commonwealth Games but showed no signs of nerves as she took complete control during the nine minutes, giving the home boxer not even a whiff.

The southpaw dazzled in the ring as she threw sharp and accurate combination punches and controlled the pace of the contest.

OTHER RESULTS

Earlier in the day, Indian athlete Avinash Sable clinched silver medal in the 3,000 m men’s steeplechase. The Maharashtra native became the first Indian to win a medal in the steeplechase event in Commonwealth Games history.

India also bagged a rare gold medal in track-and-field as Eldhose Paul led a historic 1-2 finish in the men’s triple jump event. Fellow Kerala native Abdulla Aboobacker bagged silver in the event.

Paul’s best effort of 17.03 m came in his third attempt, while Aboobacker finished at 17.02 m.

PRAISE FROM PM MODI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated India’s medal winners at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday after a number of podium finishes.

Modi tagged a video of wrestler Pooja Gehlot, who got emotional after winning bronze in the 50 kg freestyle event, the PM wrote: “Pooja, your medal calls for celebrations, not an apology. Your life journey motivates us, your success gladdens us. You are destined for great things ahead…keep shining!”