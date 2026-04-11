A surge in induction cooktop adoption, triggered by LPG shortages and global energy disruptions, could add 13–27 GW to India’s peak power demand by FY27, forcing policymakers to recalibrate supply planning ahead of a record summer load.

“…we are expective that the additional demand would be in the range of 13–27 GW in low and high induction cooking adaption,” said Krushna Chandra Panigrahy, Director General at the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), highlighting the scale of emerging demand pressures.

The shift assumes significance as India’s peak power demand is already expected to touch a record 271 GW this summer, with additional load from electric cooking likely to stretch distribution networks, particularly during morning and evening peaks.

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Panigrahy noted that the transition to electric cooking is already underway and is beginning to reshape consumption patterns. “The transition has started… and it is expected to introduce an additional layer of demand particular in the morning and evening peak hours and this will be seen in the distribution level,” he said.

From Gas to Grid

The demand spike is being driven by a sharp increase in induction cooktop sales since March 2026, when consumers turned to electric alternatives amid tight LPG availability. Government sources estimate a 30–40% increase in demand for induction cooktops this fiscal, reflecting a rapid behavioural shift in urban and semi-urban households.

India currently sells around 1–1.1 crore induction units annually, but a senior official indicated that much of the recent growth is coming from Tier-2 cities, where consumers are increasingly adopting electric cooking as a reliable alternative.

The shift is also visible in pricing trends. Entry-level induction cooktops, typically priced at around ₹1,800, have seen modest increases of about ₹150-200, while premium models have recorded steeper price gains, according to market data.

Supply Side Response

The rising adoption of electric cooking is expected to create localized demand spikes at the distribution level, adding stress to grids that are already dealing with seasonal peaks and supply disruptions linked to global fuel markets.

In response, the government has initiated measures to shore up electricity availability. The ministry of power has deferred maintenance shutdowns at thermal plants and is operationalising additional capacity to ensure around 10,000 MW of extra supply during peak summer demand.

“Power plants have to annually take shutdowns… but this has been postponed to make available electricity to meet peak demand,” said Piyush Singh, additional secretary, ministry of power, adding that the move will offset the 8,000 MW capacity loss due to disruptions in LNG supplies.

The government is also ramping up generation capacity across sources. About 22,361 MW of additional capacity is expected to be added in the next three months, including 10,000 MW of solar, 3,500 MW of thermal and 1,900 MW of battery storage, alongside wind, hydro and hybrid projects.

Singh said India’s power system remains “robust, well-diversified and adequately positioned” to meet rising demand, supported by an installed capacity exceeding 531 GW, with over 50% coming from non-fossil sources.

However, the rapid shift towards electric cooking introduces new challenges for grid planning. BEE and the power ministry are currently analysing evolving demand patterns to prepare for the additional load.

“BEE and the power ministry is analyzing the demand scenario and proactively working to meet the demand growth,” Panigrahy said.

At the same time, the government continues to monitor fuel supply dynamics. “Our priority is to source energy so that we can meet our domestic demand,” said Sujata Sharma, joint secretary, petroleum ministry, adding that sourcing decisions are driven by commercial and technical considerations.