Data Drive: Road projects in slow lane

While tender awards for infrastructure projects such as mining, power distribution, water supply and power equipment have grown in the three months to December 2022, poor awarding in the roads sector continued in the quarter—it contracted 78% as compared to the three months of September last year—because of higher costs of input materials and slack pace of execution.

Tenders logged a four-year CAGR of 18% during the quarter as against 14% for the quarter ending September last year.

Also read: Udyam Assist Platform: MSME Min launches new platform to boost registration of informal micro units

In fact, tenders, excluding roads, were robust, at 21% on a four-year CAGR basis.