scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Data Drive: Road projects in slow lane

Tenders logged a four-year CAGR of 18% during the quarter as against 14% for the quarter ending September last year.

Written by Saikat Neogi
Data Drive: Road projects in slow lane
Tenders, excluding roads, were robust, at 21% on a four-year CAGR basis. (IE)

While tender awards for infrastructure projects such as mining, power distribution, water supply and power equipment have grown in the three months to December 2022, poor awarding in the roads sector continued in the quarter—it contracted 78% as compared to the three months of September last year—because of higher costs of input materials and slack pace of execution.

Tenders logged a four-year CAGR of 18% during the quarter as against 14% for the quarter ending September last year.

Also read: Udyam Assist Platform: MSME Min launches new platform to boost registration of informal micro units

Also Read

In fact, tenders, excluding roads, were robust, at 21% on a four-year CAGR basis.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 13-01-2023 at 04:15:00 am