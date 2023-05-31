Achieving success as a female investor in the real estate market heavily depends on effective financial planning. This includes setting practical financial objectives, devising budgets and savings plans, creating emergency funds to ensure financial security, comprehending diverse financing options, evaluating risk tolerance, and formulating investment strategies. Women investors encounter distinct challenges in this market, such as the gender pay gap, and varying investment preferences.

According to a report from Coldwell Banker, women in real estate still face these challenges. Women tend to be less risk-tolerant and more likely to seek professional advice, but they score lower than men for investing knowledge. But the future looks bright as according to a Fidelity Women & Investing Study released in 2021, 67% of women are now investing outside of retirement savings, compared to 44% in 2010. By following these steps, women investors can overcome the unique challenges in their careers and take control of their financial future.

Setting Financial Goals for Women Real Estate Investors:

In the context of female real estate investors, setting clear and achievable financial goals is paramount. Whether it’s purchasing investment properties, generating rental income, building long-term wealth, or funding retirement, identifying and prioritizing these goals based on individual circumstances, risk tolerance, and investment timeline is paramount.

Creating Realistic Budgets and Savings Plans:

Creating realistic budgets and savings plans is vital for women real estate investors. Through a thorough analysis of income, expenses, and existing financial obligations, they determine how much they can allocate toward real estate investments. Well-structured budgets ensure the allocation of funds for down payments, property maintenance, and unforeseen expenses. By developing effective budgeting strategies, women investors maximize their savings and accumulate the necessary capital to embark on successful real estate ventures.

Also Read: Education Loan: Smart ways to pay off student loans quickly

Building Emergency Funds for Financial Security:

Building emergency funds is crucial for women real estate investors to safeguard against unexpected financial setbacks. Real estate investments come with inherent risks, such as property damage, market fluctuations, or vacancy periods. According to Forbes Advisor India, there are multiple safe investment avenues available such as the low-risk Public Provident Fund, long-term or tax-saving fixed deposits, etc. For an emergency fund, the investments should be made only in specific assets which generate safe and stable returns and provide high liquidity, as per The Financial Express. Emergency funds provide a financial safety net to cover unforeseen expenses and maintain financial stability during challenging times. By prioritizing the establishment of emergency funds, women investors mitigate risks and protect their investments in the dynamic real estate landscape. According to PwC, investor sentiment changes and insurance coverage is becoming increasingly expensive in high-risk locations. Therefore, having an emergency fund is crucial to protect against unexpected financial setbacks.

Understanding Financing Options for Women Real Estate Investors:

Understanding financing options is crucial for women real estate investors to access the necessary capital for property acquisitions. According to the World Bank, women in India are dramatically underserved by the financial services sector, yet they are just as likely as men to be earning. Therefore, women investors need to explore traditional mortgage loans, as well as alternative options such as private lenders, crowdfunding, or partnerships to maximize their purchasing power in the real estate market. Each financing avenue has its own considerations, such as interest rates, terms, and eligibility criteria. Financial service providers should see serving women as not just a social cause but a real business opportunity. By gaining a comprehensive understanding of financing options, women investors can make informed choices that align with their financial goals. The World Bank also recommends setting a target of 50% of women covered by the financial services sector, up from 30%, by 2015. Therefore, it is essential for women investors in India to explore all financing options available to them to maximize their potential for success in the real estate market.

Also Read: Planning to buy luxury property? Take Rs 1 cr home loan at below 9% now – Compare rates

Assessing Risk Tolerance and Developing Investment Strategies:

Assessing risk tolerance is a critical aspect of financial planning for women real estate investors. It refers to their ability and willingness to handle potential investment losses. According to a survey, 66% of women in India prefer real estate as an investment over fixed deposits and gold. However, women tend to take on less risk than men when investing, with only 3% of women being comfortable taking risks to achieve a good return compared to 26% of men. This highlights the need for women to assess their risk tolerance and develop investment strategies that align with their risk appetite. By evaluating their risk profiles, women investors can align their investment strategies with their financial goals and risk appetite. The Government of India has also introduced several tax benefits for women taking up property ownership to encourage them to invest in properties. This may involve determining the proportion of investments allocated to different asset classes, diversifying portfolios, or focusing on specific real estate markets. By developing well-defined investment strategies, they navigate risks and optimize returns in the real estate sector.

Diversifying Investment Portfolios for Long-Term Success:

Diversification is a key principle for women real estate investors aiming for long-term success. By spreading investments across different property types, locations, and investment strategies, investors mitigate risks, capitalize on market opportunities, and achieve a balanced approach to real estate investing. Residential properties, commercial properties, rental properties, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) can all be utilized for diversification purposes.

Tax Planning and Legal Considerations in Real Estate Investment:

When it comes to financial planning for women real estate investors, tax planning and legal considerations are crucial. Understanding the tax implications related to rental income, capital gains, and property expenses can help maximize tax benefits and optimize returns. It’s also important to comply with legal obligations such as property regulations, rental agreements, and landlord-tenant laws for a smooth and compliant investment journey. Seeking advice from a tax professional or financial advisor can help ensure you’re meeting all requirements.

According to a report by Zillow, there’s a projected 5.5% increase in home values for the next year, which is slower than the 16.9% surge seen in 2021. The report also highlights that the low supply of homes for sale will continue, resulting in a rise in prices. About 24% of panellists predict a shift in the housing market by 2024, indicating that the trend of a buyer’s market will continue to strengthen.

Collaborating with Experts to Optimize Financial Planning for Real Estate Investment:

Investing in real estate can be a great way for women over 50 to optimize their financial planning. Real estate licenses are relatively inexpensive to acquire, and new licensees have a wide range of brokerage firms to choose from, depending on their work styles. Women investors can also benefit from collaborating with real estate experts such as realtors or property managers, who can provide market knowledge, property analysis, and guidance on property selection. Financial advisors can also provide personalized advice and help create comprehensive financial plans. A good financial advisor can evaluate the investor’s current financial situation and develop a comprehensive plan to guide them through their financial life. Women interested in becoming financial advisors must have degrees in finance and significant finance experience.

Monitoring Progress and Making Strategic Adjustments for Continued Financial Success:

At least 65% of women homebuyers in India prefer to invest in real estate, followed by 20% favouring the stock markets. Among the women real estate investors, a majority of Indian women prefer to invest in the affordable housing segment priced between Rs 45 lakh to Rs 90 lakh. By regularly monitoring the progress of their investments, reviewing market trends, and reassessing financial goals, women investors can make strategic adjustments to their plans and adapt to changing circumstances. This may involve rebalancing investment portfolios, reallocating resources, or exploring new opportunities. By embracing a proactive approach to financial planning, women investors in India can maintain continued financial success in the real estate arena

Conclusion:

Financial planning is a vital component of success for women real estate investors. By setting clear goals, creating realistic budgets, building emergency funds, understanding financing options, assessing risk tolerance, diversifying portfolios, considering tax and legal implications, collaborating with experts, and monitoring progress, women investors can navigate the real estate market with confidence and achieve their financial aspirations. As Indian women continue to gain financial independence and break barriers in the real estate investment landscape, it is essential to stay informed, collaborate with experts, and monitor progress to achieve financial aspirations. By embracing the power of financial planning and taking control of their financial future, Indian women can contribute to a brighter and more prosperous future in the sector of real estate investment.

(By Dr. Ananta S Raghuvanshi, President, NAREDCO Mahi. Views are personal.)